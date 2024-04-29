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FORCE MOTORS Gurkha White Colour

₹16.75 - 18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Gurkha White Colour

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White
Black
Green
White

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Force Motors Gurkha Videos

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Introduction
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Introduction

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Exterior
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Exterior

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Interior
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Interior

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Driving
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Driving

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Verdict
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Verdict

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