Force Motors Gurkha Front Right Side
1/12
Force Motors Gurkha Front Right View
2/12
Force Motors Gurkha Front View
3/12
Force Motors Gurkha Grille
4/12
Force Motors Gurkha Headlight
5/12
Force Motors Gurkha Left Side View
6/12

Force Motors Gurkha Specifications

Force Motors Gurkha is a 4-7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 16,75,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2596 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual. Force Motors Gurkha mileage is 12 kmpl.
3.5 out of 5
16.75 - 18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Force Motors Gurkha Specs

Force Motors Gurkha comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Force Motors Gurkha Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
5 Door (7-Seater)
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
FM 2.6 CR CD
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres
Length
4390 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm
Wheelbase
2825 mm
Height
2095 mm
Width
1865 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Force Motors Gurkha News

The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
24 May 2024
2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
3 May 2024
The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a tech-laden interior and a new 5-door alternative
2024 Force Gurkha 3-door & 5-door launched in India, priced from 16.75 lakh
2 May 2024
The 2024 Force Gurkha range is now available for bookings at dealerships and comes a more rugged off-roader against the Jimny and Thar
2024 Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door bookings open for 25,000, launch in May
30 Apr 2024
The Force Gurkha continues to have a very strong road presence regardless of whether it is driving forward or just standing still. It continues to be influenced by the Mercedes G Wagon and is appears proud of it.
2024 Force Gurkha drive impressions: Raw, rough, robust and raring for a fight
29 Apr 2024
Force Motors Gurkha Variants & Price List

Force Motors Gurkha price starts at ₹ 16.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Force Motors Gurkha comes in 2 variants. Force Motors Gurkha's top variant is 5 Door (7-Seater).

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
3 Door (4-Seater)
16.75 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
5 Door (7-Seater)
18 Lakhs*
2596 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

