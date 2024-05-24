Force Motors Gurkha Specifications

Force Motors Gurkha comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Gurkha measures 4,390 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. The ground clearance of Gurkha is 233 mm. A seven-seat model, Force Motors Gurkha sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Force Motors Gurkha price starts at ₹ 16.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Force Motors Gurkha comes in 2 variants. Force Motors Gurkha's top variant is 5 Door (7-Seater).
