MG Astor Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MG Astor comes in twelve petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Astor measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. A five-seat model, MG Astor sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MG Astor price starts at ₹ 9.78 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Astor comes in 12 variants. MG Astor top variant price is ₹ 17.38 Lakhs.
₹9.78 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.78 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.68 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.98 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.98 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.18 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.98 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.78 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.88 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.88 Lakhs*
1349 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.78 Lakhs*
1349 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.38 Lakhs*
1349 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price