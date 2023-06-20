HT Auto
MG Astor Specifications

MG Astor is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,78,000 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 1349.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
MG Astor Specs

MG Astor comes in twelve petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Astor measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. ...Read More

MG Astor Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Sharp (O) 1.3 Turbo AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
220TURBO 1.3
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
220 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1349 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1355
Height
1650
Length
4323
Width
1809
Wheelbase
2585
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Available
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Tuxedo Black , Sangria Red / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

MG Astor News

MG Motor has teased the facelift version of the Astor SUV ahead of its expected launch later this year. The new Astor 2023 will come with several new features.
MG Astor facelift to launch in India with new features
20 Jun 2023
MG Motor India has increased the prices of its flagship SUVs Hector, Gloster and Astor from May.
MG Hector, Gloster, Astor SUVs get costlier. Check new price list
15 May 2023
MG Motor will soon launch the updated version of its lineup with new emission norms which will result in hike of prices.
MG Hector, Gloster, Astor prices set for hike from March. Know why
17 Feb 2023
File photo of MG Astor used for representation purpose only.
MG Astor, Hector Plus, Hector & Gloster's prices to be increased from Jan'23
16 Dec 2022
MG VS is sold with a hybrid powertrain in Thailand. In India, it is sold as an ICE vehicle and an EV.
2023 MG ZS EV and Astor revealed in Thailand, will they come to India?
1 Dec 2022
View all
 

MG Astor Variants & Price List

MG Astor price starts at ₹ 9.78 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Astor comes in 12 variants. MG Astor top variant price is ₹ 17.38 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sharp (Expected Name)
9.78 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Super 1.5 MT
9.78 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Super 1.5 CVT
12.68 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Smart 1.5 MT
12.98 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sharp 1.5 MT
13.98 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Smart 1.5 CVT
14.18 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sharp 1.5 CVT
14.98 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sharp (O) 1.5 CVT
15.78 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sharp (O) 1.5 CVT Red
15.88 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Smart 1.3 Turbo AT
15.88 Lakhs*
1349 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sharp 1.3 Turbo AT
16.78 Lakhs*
1349 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sharp (O) 1.3 Turbo AT
17.38 Lakhs*
1349 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

