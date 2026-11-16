Maruti Suzuki Y43 micro-SUV spotted testing; will rival Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming micro-SUV, internally codenamed Y43, has been spotted on Indian roads for the first time. Expected to occupy the space left by the discontinued Ignis, the new model will enter a segment currently led by the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. While the test vehicle remains heavily camouflaged, its proportions offer an early indication of what the carmaker is preparing.

Boxy design and compact proportions

A video shared by Car India News on Instagram captures the camouflaged vehicle making a U-turn on a busy road before driving away. The coverings conceal most of its exterior details, but the test mule appears to have a tall, upright profile with a boxy silhouette.

The vehicle also appears to use a conventional roof-mounted antenna rather than a shark-fin unit. Its rear lighting seems to comprise separate tail-lamp units, contrary to speculation about connected LED tail lamps. The design could draw inspiration from Suzuki’s small Kei cars sold in Japan, although the camouflage makes it difficult to identify specific styling elements.

The Y43 is expected to sit below the Brezza and Fronx in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio. Its dimensions are likely to be in the same broad range as those of the Punch and Exter, though the company has not disclosed any measurements. It could be retailed through NEXA outlets, but Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed its sales channel.

Petrol and CNG options likely

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the Y43’s powertrain details. The 1.2-litre Z12E naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, already used in other models from the company, is one possible option. It could be paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

A turbo-petrol version is another possibility. The 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine offered with the Fronx could provide this option, particularly as the Punch has expanded the segment’s powertrain choices with a turbocharged petrol engine in early 2026.

A factory-fitted CNG version is also expected to be considered. Both the Punch and Exter offer CNG variants with two interconnected storage cylinders. A similar arrangement could help Maruti preserve some boot space, which a single large cylinder could significantly reduce. However, the Y43’s eventual CNG configuration remains unknown.

Punch sets a high benchmark

The new Maruti model will enter a competitive segment with a substantial sales leader. The Tata Punch averaged around 20,548 units per month over the past six months, combining sales of its ICE and electric versions. The Hyundai Exter recorded average monthly sales of approximately 7,760 units over the same period.

Pricing and equipment will therefore be important to the Y43’s prospects, particularly among buyers who prioritise affordability. Maruti Suzuki will need to establish a competitive package to gain ground against these established rivals.

With inputs from: Car India News on Instagram

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