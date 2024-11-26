HT Auto
Mahindra BE 6e Front View
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA BE 6e

Exp. Launch on 26 Nov 2024
17 - 21 Lakhs*Expected price
BE 6e Expected Key Specs

Range

Segment Average: 480.0 km

BE 6e: 500.0 km

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 49.31 kwh

BE 6e: 60.0 kwh

Segment average

About Mahindra BE 6e

BE 6e Latest Update

  • Mahindra BE 6e spied testing on road for the first time. Flush door handles visible under a blue camouflage
  • Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e electric SUV exterior designs revealed ahead of launch in new teaser

    • BE 6e Launch DateThe Mahindra BE 6e

    ...Read More

    Mahindra BE 6e Alternatives

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Mahindra XUV 400 EV

    Mahindra XUV 400 EV

    15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Jeep Avenger

    Jeep Avenger

    20 - 50 Lakhs
    MG ZS EV

    MG ZS EV

    18.98 - 25.2 Lakhs
    Mahindra BE 6e Images

    Mahindra BE 6e Image 1
    Mahindra BE 6e Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity60 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    Range500 km

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra BE 6e News

    In the video, the all-electric SUV has been spotted pacing down a highway in a production-ready state.
    Mahindra BE 6e spied testing on road for the first time. Flush door handles visible under a blue camouflage
    16 Nov 2024
    Mahindra has released a new teaser video showcasing the exterior design of its upcoming two electric SUVs XEV 9e and BE 6e. Both the EVs will make debut on November 26.
    Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e electric SUV exterior designs revealed ahead of launch in new teaser
    15 Nov 2024
    The latest teaser confirms the three-screen display on the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9e set for a global debut on November 26, 2024
    Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e interior teased ahead of global debut on November 26
    8 Nov 2024
    Mahindra has confirmed that its born electric vehicles including the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e will go on sale in Q4FY25
    Mahindra confirms XEV 9e and BE 6e launch timeline ahead of official debut this month
    7 Nov 2024
    The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is promising significant changes to its exterior styling and the addition of several features in the cabin.
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Mahindra BE 6e: 5 cars teased right as November begins
    5 Nov 2024
    Mahindra BE 6e FAQs

    The Mahindra BE 6e is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 17-21 Lakhs.
    The Mahindra BE 6e is expected to launch on 26th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 60 kWh segment.
    The Mahindra BE 6e features a 60 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 500 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Mahindra BE 6e faces competition from the likes of Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV 400 EV , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Mahindra BE 6e offers a range of 500 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

