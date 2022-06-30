EV





The company serves India's most popular bikes like Glamour, Splendor and HF Deluxe. Even though it parted ways with Honda over a conflict of interest in the export market, Hero MotoCorp has been able to retain the top spot. It ventured into scooters after the mega-success of Honda Activa and launched Maestro, Pleasure and the Duet.



Off-road centric components and travel suspension on the one hand with Hero Xpulse and durable with minimum service, Splendor remains unbeaten. Still, Passion pro got underplayed because of the on-road vehicle performance, which is the ultimate test.



Post covid, the market dynamics and requirements have changed. The government policies, along with patented technology, have created a demand-supply shock in the motorcycle segment. There has been a steep fall in volume-wise production, which now raises many hurdles in front of the company.



So that it remains relevant 10 years down the line, the feasibility of only electric-based 2 wheeler vehicles being tested along with Hydrogen is too volatile for the present time. Hence, modulation of sales with its reach across the country, Hero Motorcycles would be wary of any new investment unless it guarantees the protection of its sales which is largely fuelled by its present existing but diminishing sales model.

Hero MotoCorp is the largest producer of two-wheelers in the world. Just like Honda, Hero has four manufacturing units, namely at Gurgaon, Neemrana, Dharuhera and Haridwar. With its production capacity peaking at 7.6 million bikes a year, it is now venturing intoand hybrid segments like Leap Hybrid SES,