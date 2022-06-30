HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp is the largest producer of two-wheelers in the world. Just like Honda, Hero has four manufacturing units, namely at Gurgaon, Neemrana, Dharuhera and Haridwar. With its production capacity peaking at 7.6 million bikes a year, it is now venturing into EV and hybrid segments like Leap Hybrid SES, ...Read More

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹60,310 - 69,760*Ex-showroom price
    60.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • Hero Destini 125

    ₹66,700 - 78,900*Ex-showroom price
    45.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • Hero Glamour

    ₹70,716 - 84,200*Ex-showroom price
    64.1 kmpl Kmpl
    • Hero HF Deluxe

    ₹47,385 - 63,425*Ex-showroom price
    65.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • Hero XPulse 200

    ₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    49.01 kmpl Kmpl
    • Hero XPulse 200T

    ₹94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    38.5 kmpl Kmpl
    • Hero eMaestro

    ₹1 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
    • Hero Xtreme160s

    ₹1.08 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    48.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
    • Hero Pleasure Plus

    ₹58,900 - 69,900*Ex-showroom price
    50.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • Hero Super Splendor

    ₹68,900 - 80,500*Ex-showroom price
    60.0 kmpl Kmpl
