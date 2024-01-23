Best Hero Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Hero Splendor Plus ₹ 77,557 - 80,331 Hero Xtreme 125R ₹ 91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs Hero Splendor Plus XTEC ₹ 91,952 - 95,315 Hero HF Deluxe ₹ 55,992 - 66,382 Hero Karizma XMR ₹ 1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs

In India, there are 28 Hero Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Xtreme 125R, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Karizma XMR. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 55,992. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.