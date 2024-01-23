Best Hero Bikes

In India, there are 28 Hero Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Xtreme 125R, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Karizma XMR. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 55,992. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Hero Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Hero Splendor Plus ₹ 77,557 - 80,331
Hero Xtreme 125R ₹ 91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC ₹ 91,952 - 95,315
Hero HF Deluxe ₹ 55,992 - 66,382
Hero Karizma XMR ₹ 1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs

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28 New Hero Bikes found

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Hero Splendor Plus Front Right View
1/13
FEATURED

Hero Splendor Plus

3.1
1481
₹77,557 - 80,331
Engine
97.2 cc
Speed
87 kmph
Mileage
70 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Xtreme 125R Front Left Side View
1/10
FEATURED

Hero Xtreme 125R

4.0
139
₹91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Engine
124.7 cc
Speed
95 kmph
Mileage
66 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Front Left View
1/20
FEATURED

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

4.4
83
₹91,952 - 95,315
Engine
97.2 cc
Speed
87 kmph
Mileage
73 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero HF Deluxe Right Side View
1/18
FEATURED

Hero HF Deluxe

4.2
1205
₹55,992 - 66,382
Engine
97.2 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
70 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Karizma XMR Front Left View
1/11
FEATURED

Hero Karizma XMR

4.3
105
₹1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Engine
210 cc
Speed
130 kmph
Mileage
41.55 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero XPulse 200 4V Front Left View
1/15
FEATURED

Hero XPulse 200 4V

4.1
132
₹1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs
Engine
199.6 cc
Speed
135 kmph
Mileage
36 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Pleasure Plus Front Right View
1/11
FEATURED

Hero Pleasure Plus

4.5
106
₹69,766 - 75,712
Engine
110.9 cc
Speed
75 kmph
Mileage
50.0 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Glamour XTEC Front Right Side
1/11
FEATURED

Hero Glamour XTEC

4.3
106
₹90,498 - 95,098
Engine
124.7 cc
Speed
95 Kmph
Mileage
63 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Passion Plus Front Left View
1/12
FEATURED

Hero Passion Plus

4.2
105
₹80,328 - 84,128
Engine
97.2 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
71 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Right View
1/10
FEATURED

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

4.5
8
₹84,448 - 90,000
Engine
124.7 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
69 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Glamour Left View
1/11

Hero Glamour

4.3
74
₹81,063 - 84,751
Engine
125 cc
Speed
95 kmph
Mileage
65 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Xtreme 160R Front Left View
1/18

Hero Xtreme 160R

4.1
33
₹1.05 Lakhs
Engine
163.2 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
46 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Left View
1/21

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

4.4
102
₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs
Engine
163.2 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
48.28 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Xoom 110 Front Left View
1/12

Hero Xoom 110

4.5
142
₹72,351 - 77,836
Engine
110.9 cc
Speed
87 kmph
Mileage
53.4 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Destini Prime Front Right View
1/13

Hero Destini Prime

4.3
3
₹69,430 - 72,799
Engine
124.6 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
56 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero HF 100 Right View
1/10

Hero HF 100

4.7
3
₹59,489
Engine
97.2 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
70 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Front Right View
1/3

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

4.4
106
₹69,235
Engine
97.2 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
70 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Xoom Front Right View
1/6

Hero Xoom

₹72,284 - 82,617
Engine
110.9 cc
Speed
87 kmph
Mileage
53.4 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Front Right View

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

5.0
1
₹72,792
Engine
97.2 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
65 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Mavrick 440 Front Left View
1/20

Hero Mavrick 440

4.5
8
₹1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Engine
440 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Xoom 125 Front Right View
1/13

Hero Xoom 125

4.3
8
₹80,494 - 86,025
Engine
124.6 cc
Speed
95 kmph
Mileage
50.5 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Xoom 160 Front Left View
1/13

Hero Xoom 160

4.1
9
₹1.49 Lakhs
Engine
156 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Front Right View

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel

4.0
1
₹82,810
Engine
97.2 cc
Speed
87 kmph
Mileage
62 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Destini 110 Front Left View
1/12

Hero Destini 110

5.0
1
₹72,000 - 79,000
Engine
110.9 cc
Mileage
56.26 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Hero Xtreme 250R Front Right View
1/14

Hero Xtreme 250R

4.0
3
₹1.66 Lakhs
Engine
249.03 cc
Speed
130 kmph
Mileage
37 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

15 Upcoming Hero Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 250 Right View
FEATURED

Hero Karizma XMR 250

4.2
9
Expected Launch on 20th Aug 2026
₹2 - 2.2 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
250 cc
Check Details
Hero 450 ADV Left View
UPCOMING

Hero 450 ADV

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
450 cc
Speed
150 Kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
Check Details
Hero Xtreme 400S Front View
UPCOMING

Hero Xtreme 400S

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
400 cc
Check Details
Hero 2.5R Xtunt Right View
UPCOMING

Hero 2.5R Xtunt

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.65 - 1.7 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Front Left View
UPCOMING

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
440 cc
Check Details
Hero Adventure Scooter Headlight View
UPCOMING

Hero Adventure Scooter

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Hero Xtreme 210 Right View
UPCOMING

Hero Xtreme 210

3.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.6 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
210 cc
Check Details
Hero eMaestro Left View
UPCOMING

Hero eMaestro

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Charging Time
7 Hours
Check Details
Hero Xoom 125R Front Right View
UPCOMING

Hero Xoom 125R

4.1
7
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Hero XPulse 400 Right View
UPCOMING

Hero XPulse 400

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.7 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
450 cc
Check Details
Hero XF3R Front Right View
UPCOMING

Hero XF3R

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
300.0 cc
Speed
180 Kmph
Mileage
30.0 kmpl
Check Details
Hero Karizma 400 Right View
UPCOMING

Hero Karizma 400

Expected Launch on 31st Oct 2026
₹2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
Hero Xtreme 200R 2024 Right Side View
UPCOMING

Hero Xtreme 200R 2024

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
200 cc
Check Details
Hero XPulse 421 Left View
UPCOMING

Hero XPulse 421

Expected Launch in Feb 2027
₹2.4 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
450 cc
Check Details
Hero Xtreme 160s Right View
UPCOMING

Hero Xtreme 160s

4.5
4
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
163.0 cc
Speed
115 Kmph
Mileage
48.0 kmpl
Check Details

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