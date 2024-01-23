In India, there are 28 Hero Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Xtreme 125R, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Karizma XMR. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 55,992.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Hero Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Hero Splendor Plus
|₹ 77,557 - 80,331
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|₹ 91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
|Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
|₹ 91,952 - 95,315
|Hero HF Deluxe
|₹ 55,992 - 66,382
|Hero Karizma XMR
|₹ 1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs