In India, there are 6 Skoda Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kodiaq RS, Skoda Kodiaq, Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kushaq. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 7.59 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Skoda Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Skoda Slavia
|₹ 10 - 18.19 Lakhs
|Skoda Kodiaq RS
|₹ 66.99 Lakhs
|Skoda Kodiaq
|₹ 36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
|Skoda Kylaq
|₹ 7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
|Skoda Kushaq
|₹ 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs