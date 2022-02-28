HT Auto
Skoda Auto began as a small bicycle repair shop in Mlada Boleslav in 1895, and was originally known as the Laurin & Klement Co., after its founders Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement. Since 2000, it has been based in the Czech Republic and has been wholly owned by the Volkswagen Group. 

  • demo

    • Skoda Slavia

    ₹10 - 15 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolAutomatic
  • demo

    • Skoda Superb

    ₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolAutomatic
  • demo

    • Skoda karoq

    ₹24.99 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolAutomatic
  • demo

    • Skoda Kushaq

    ₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    999 ccPetrolAutomatic
  • demo

    • Skoda Octavia

    ₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolAutomatic
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Skoda New Rapid

    Expected Launch in Dec 21

  • demo

    • Skoda Kodiaq

    ₹34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolAutomatic
  • demo

    • Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolAutomatic
  • demo

    • Skoda new-octavia

    ₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolAutomatic
