



The Skoda Favorit was first produced in 1987. Skoda reached a significant milestone in its history in 1990, when it entered into a joint venture with the Volkswagen Group of Germany, and began operating under the Skoda brand name in 1991. Skoda Auto India Private Limited, headquartered in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was established as a subsidiary of the firm in India in 2001.



The Skoda Kushaq 2021 is the company's most recent model in India. Customers can pick between two engine options, Active, Ambition, and Style, which are available in three variations.



Skoda Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Skoda Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Skoda Slavia ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Skoda Superb ₹ 31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs Skoda karoq ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs Skoda Octavia ₹ 26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs Skoda Rapid TSI ₹ 7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs Skoda new-octavia ₹ 25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs

