Best Skoda Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Skoda Slavia ₹ 10 - 18.19 Lakhs Skoda Kodiaq RS ₹ 66.99 Lakhs Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs Skoda Kylaq ₹ 7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs

In India, there are 6 Skoda Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kodiaq RS, Skoda Kodiaq, Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kushaq. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.