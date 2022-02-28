Best Skoda Cars

In India, there are 6 Skoda Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kodiaq RS, Skoda Kodiaq, Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kushaq. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Skoda Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Skoda Slavia ₹ 10 - 18.19 Lakhs
Skoda Kodiaq RS ₹ 66.99 Lakhs
Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
Skoda Kylaq ₹ 7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs

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6 New Skoda Cars found

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Skoda Slavia Front Left Side
1/13

Skoda Slavia

4.4
5
₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
10 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Skoda Kodiaq RS
1/2

Skoda Kodiaq RS

₹66.99 Lakhs
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Skoda Kodiaq Front Left Side
1/20

Skoda Kodiaq

₹36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Skoda Kylaq Front Right Side
1/20

Skoda Kylaq

4.5
123
₹7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
11 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Skoda Kushaq Front Left View
1/27

Skoda Kushaq

4.2
97
₹10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
11 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Skoda Octavia RS Front Left Side
1/26

Skoda Octavia RS

₹49.99 Lakhs
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Skoda Car

Skoda Enyaq Front Left Side
1/24
UPCOMING

Skoda Enyaq

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹50 - 55 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
77 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
510 km
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