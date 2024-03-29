Previous generation Skoda Superb to be re-launched in India on April 3

HT Auto
The previous-gen Skoda Superb was discontinued in April last year with the implementation of the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It will now arrive as a f
...
The third generation Skoda Superb is all set to make a comeback albeit with ADAS as standard, and a higher price tag
The third generation Skoda Superb is all set to make a comeback albeit with ADAS as standard, and a higher price tag

Skoda Auto India is expected to re-launch the previous generation Superb in India. The Skoda Superb will make a comeback on April 3, 2024, according to recent reports. The flagship Skoda sedan was discontinued in April last year with the implementation of the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It will now arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) instead of the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and in limited numbers.

Skoda Auto is utilising the government’s GSR 870 rule that allows automakers to import a total of 2,500 units a year without homologation. Skoda applied this rule in the past when it brought the Karoq mid-size SUV in limited numbers. It will now be implementing the same for the previous generation Superb, which is expected to arrive in a single top-spec Laurin & Klement variant.

Also Read : Toyota Taisor to Skoda Superb: Cars expected to launch in India in April

The Skoda Superb will arrive in a single top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant
The Skoda Superb will arrive in a single top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant

Given its CBU nature, the Skoda Superb will now come with ADAS as standard, bringing features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, park assist and more. Power will come from the familiar 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine updated to meet BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The four-cylinder motor produces 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with only the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels.

The Superb was previously priced competitively between 34 lakh and 37.29 lakh when the model was locally assembled in India. However, prices will go up with the sedan now being a full import and is expected to retail at 43 lakh. This will make it more expensive than the Skoda Kodiaq SUV, which recently received a price cut. That said, it should be more accessible than its direct rival, the Toyota Camry priced at 46.17 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

The fourth-generation Skoda Superb made its global debut in November 2023 but is only expected to make its way to the Indian market sometime next year
The fourth-generation Skoda Superb made its global debut in November 2023 but is only expected to make its way to the Indian market sometime next year

It’s noteworthy to mention that the fourth-generation Skoda Superb has already made its global debut in November last year. However, the new model is only expected to arrive in India sometime next year. Meanwhile, Skoda is also planning to re-introduce the Octavia in India with the latest generation version, which will also arrive as a full import.

Apart from the Superb and Octavia, Skoda Auto India has the Enyaq electric SUV in the works for the market, while its new locally-built subcompact SUV is scheduled for a world debut in March 2025.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2024, 14:00 PM IST
TAGS: Superb Karoq go Skoda Superb Superb 2023 Skoda Superb Skoda India Skoda Skoda Auto India

