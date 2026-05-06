Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/15
DISCONTINUED

VOLVO S90

₹68.25 Lakhs*
5.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Volvo S90 is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Volvo S90 Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

64.81 - 71.66 Lakhs
S90vsA6
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
S90vs3 Series LWB
UPCOMING
Skoda New Superb

Skoda New Superb

55 - 60 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

75.8 Lakhs Onwards
S90vs5 Series
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
S90vsM340i
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs
S90vsC-Class

Volvo S90 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1969 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.7 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    461 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All S90 SpecsView specs icon

Volvo S90 Variants

Volvo S90 price starts at ₹ 68.25 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
S90 B5 Ultimate
₹68.25 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Volvo S90 Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jun 2025
Volvo India discontinues the S90 sedan, focusing on SUVs and planning to introduce the EX30 model soon.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2025
HT Auto highlights Tesla's potential India entry, Suzuki's off-road Swift variant, and the updated Volvo S90 sedan.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Apr 2025
Volvo unveils the facelifted S90 luxury sedan, featuring a sharper design, advanced tech, and improved comfort.Read Full Story

Volvo S90 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with S90.
Volvo S90
Audi A6
VS
Volvo S90Select model
Audi A6Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Volvo S90 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Volvo S90
Volvo S90 image
Rs. 68.25 LakhsOnwards
51
250 bhp350 NmAutomatic7461 litres4969 mm1890 mm1440 mm5.9 metres
Audi A6Audi A6 imageRs. 64.81 LakhsOnwards-241 bhp370 NmManual, Automatic65304939188614575.5S90VSA6
BMW 3 Series LWBBMW 3 Series LWB imageRs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
53
188 bhp400 NmAutomatic6-4819 mm2068 mm1441 mm6 metresS90VS3 Series LWB
BMW 5 SeriesBMW 5 Series imageRs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
4.0100
255 bhp400 NmAutomatic6-5165 mm2156 mm1518 mm-S90VS5 Series
BMW M340iBMW M340i imageRs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
369 bhp500 NmAutomatic6-4713 mm1827 mm1440 mm6 metresS90VSM340i
Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class imageRs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomatic7455 litres4793 mm1820 mm1446 mm-S90VSC-Class

Volvo S90 Images

Volvo S90 Image 1
Volvo S90 Image 2
Volvo S90 Image 3
Volvo S90 Image 4
Volvo S90 Image 5
Volvo S90 Image 6

Volvo S90 Colours

Volvo S90 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Platinum Grey
Onyx Black
Crystal White
Vapour Grey
Denim Blue
Bright Dusk
Platinum grey

Volvo S90 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Excellence design
Best-in-Class Seats: Volvo’s seats are orthopedically designed and frequently cited as the most comfortable in the industry, making it a top-tier choice for long-distance driving
By: Shivam Kumar (May 5, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Volvo S90 Related News

The Volvo S90 has been discontinued in the Indian markets.
Volvo S90 discontinued in India soon after facelift launch
21 Jun 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 20: Tesla to revisit India plan, Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX trim breaks cover, 2025 Volvo S90 detailed
21 Apr 2025
The Volvo S90 is expected to enter Indian markets by 2026.
2025 Volvo S90: Does the newly launched BMW 5 Series rival have what it takes to contend?
19 Apr 2025
The Volvo S90 Facelift arrives with a sharper and slimmer-looking front with the new grille, similar to the one on the XC90 facelift
Volvo S90 facelift breaks cover globally with new hybrid power, more features
18 Apr 2025
Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
29 Sept 2023
View all
 Volvo S90 Related News

Volvo S90 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage14.7 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1969 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed180 kmph
SunroofYes
View all S90 specs and features

Volvo S90 Mileage

Volvo S90 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volvo S90's petrol variant is 14.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volvo S90 B5 Ultimate comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
B5 Ultimate
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
14.7 kmpl

Popular Volvo Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Volvo Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹2.2 - 2.38 Cr
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr
Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

₹66.99 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

₹75 Lakhs
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Cars

view all specs and features