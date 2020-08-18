EBL Flashing Brake Light And Hazard Warning, Inflatable Curtains, Whiplash Protection Front Seat, Cut Off Switch Passenger Airbag, High Position Rear Brake Lights, Intelligent Driver Information System, Air Suspension 2corner, Four C Chassis, Basic Alarm, Interior Motion Sensor For Alarm Inclination Sensor For Alarm, Lock Cylinder Glove Box, Private Locking, Central Lock Switch With Diode In front And Rear Door, Automatically Died Inner And Exterior Mirrors ,First aid kit and Warning Triangle

Based on the SPA platform like several of its Volvo siblings, the S90 borrows some styling elements from its SUV cousins while staying true to its sedan genetics. A long wheelbase promises generous space on the inside while the car comes packed with safety and convenience features. It is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine option and has striking visual appeal courtesy a chrome-highlighted front grille, 'Thor's Hammer' LED head lights, striking alloys and horizontal fog lamps.