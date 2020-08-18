Volvo S90

Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)

₹ 58.9 Lakhs* Onwards

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 18 kmpl
Engine 1,969 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
D4 Inscription (Diesel) BS VI, 1969 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 58.9 Lakhs

HT verdict on S90

Based on the SPA platform like several of its Volvo siblings, the S90 borrows some styling elements from its SUV cousins while staying true to its sedan genetics. A long wheelbase promises generous space on the inside while the car comes packed with safety and convenience features. It is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine option and has striking visual appeal courtesy a chrome-highlighted front grille, 'Thor's Hammer' LED head lights, striking alloys and horizontal fog lamps.
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue