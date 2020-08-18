Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
12.3 Inch Driver Display Linear Walnut Decor Inlays Standard Colour On Headlining/Ceiling Leather Upgrade On Dashbord +Front/Rear Doors Leather Gear Knob With UNI Deco Compass Interior Illumination High Level Ashtray Front+Ashtray In Rear Door Carpet Kit, Textile Inscription Sillmoulding Volvo Metal Illuminated Nappa leather upholstery
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
EBL Flashing Brake Light And Hazard Warning, Inflatable Curtains, Whiplash Protection Front Seat, Cut Off Switch Passenger Airbag, High Position Rear Brake Lights, Intelligent Driver Information System, Air Suspension 2corner, Four C Chassis, Basic Alarm, Interior Motion Sensor For Alarm Inclination Sensor For Alarm, Lock Cylinder Glove Box, Private Locking, Central Lock Switch With Diode In front And Rear Door, Automatically Died Inner And Exterior Mirrors ,First aid kit and Warning Triangle
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Jack Cargo Opening Scuff Plate Plastic Inscription Grill Bright Decor Side Windows Fully Colour Adapted Sills And Bumpers Colour Coordinated Door Handles With Bright Deco, Illumination And Puddle Lights Dual Integrated Tail Pipes Colour Coordinated Rear View Mirror Covers Front Spiler Headlight High Pressure Cleaning 45.72cm 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Cut Automatically Died Inner and Exterior Mirrors Auto Bending
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Memory Function Seats
Front & Rear
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
4 Zone