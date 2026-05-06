Volvo S90 Key Specs
- Engine1969 cc
- Mileage14.7 kmpl
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space461 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Volvo S90
|Rs. 68.25 LakhsOnwards
|250 bhp
|350 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|461 litres
|4969 mm
|1890 mm
|1440 mm
|5.9 metres
|Audi A6
|Rs. 64.81 LakhsOnwards
|-
|241 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|530
|4939
|1886
|1457
|5.5
|S90VSA6
|BMW 3 Series LWB
|Rs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|4819 mm
|2068 mm
|1441 mm
|6 metres
|S90VS3 Series LWB
|BMW 5 Series
|Rs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|5165 mm
|2156 mm
|1518 mm
|-
|S90VS5 Series
|BMW M340i
|Rs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
|369 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|4713 mm
|1827 mm
|1440 mm
|6 metres
|S90VSM340i
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|Rs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|455 litres
|4793 mm
|1820 mm
|1446 mm
|-
|S90VSC-Class
Volvo S90 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|14.7 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
Volvo S90 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volvo S90's petrol variant is 14.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volvo S90 B5 Ultimate comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
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