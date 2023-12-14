In 2023 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs 69.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs 61.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for D4 Inscription. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 17.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less