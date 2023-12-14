Saved Articles

BMW M340i vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹69.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl17.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0L Turbocharged
Driving Range
768 Km982
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds8.2
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,39,80571,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
69,20,00061,90,000
RTO
7,21,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,98,3052,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,70,6571,52,792

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    The M340i xDrive(above) is fitted with accessories.
    Updated BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at 69.2 lakh
    10 Dec 2022
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    Volvo XC40 mild hybrid SUV was launched in India last year at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
    Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
    22 Feb 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    BMW has opened bookings for the 2021 BMW M340i sedan at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh.
    Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review
    5 Mar 2021
