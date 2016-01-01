



Volvo, in latin, means ‘I roll’. The first Volvo car to be manufactured was Volvo OV 4, in 1927. It was especially designed to withstand Swedish terrain and rough climate. After its acquisition by Ford, the company tried to revive the sales of the car. Ford already had other cars including Jaguar, Aston Martin and Land Rover.



After the sale of Jaguar Land Rover to Tata Group in 2008, Ford decided to launch two new models of Volvo namely, Volvo S80 and Volvo XC60. However, the global economic crisis of 2008 threw the plans off the track. Ford was close to bankruptcy and it announced that they are planning to sell Volvo.



After the rumors that Volkswagen would buy Volvo, Chinese company Geely ultimately secured the deal. For the first time in its history, Volvo sold over half a million cars worldwide in 2015. In 2017, the company announced that from 2019, all Volvo cars would come with electric motors in the powertrain. This meant that it would become the first company to produce all vehicles that were hybrid powered.



Volvo Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Volvo Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Volvo S90 ₹ 61.9 Lakhs Volvo v90-cross-country ₹ 65.31 - 66.81 Lakhs Volvo XC40 ₹ 41.25 Lakhs Volvo S60 ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Volvo XC90 ₹ 88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs Volvo XC60 ₹ 61.9 Lakhs Volvo XC40 Recharge ₹ 55.9 Lakhs

Volvo is a Swedish car manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. It was founded in 1927. The company is known for the safety of its luxury cars. Originally under AB Volvo, the division was sold to Ford Motor Company in 1999. However, in 2010, Ford sold Volvo Cars to Chinese company Geely.