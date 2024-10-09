Best Volvo Cars

In India, there are 4 Volvo Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Volvo EX40, Volvo EX30, Volvo XC90, Volvo XC60, Volvo EX40. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 41 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Volvo Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Volvo EX40 ₹ 56.1 Lakhs
Volvo EX30 ₹ 41 Lakhs
Volvo XC90 ₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Volvo XC60 ₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Volvo EX40 ₹ 56.1 Lakhs

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4 New Volvo Cars found

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Volvo EX40 Front Left Side
1/20

Volvo EX40

₹56.1 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
69 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
475 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Volvo EX30 Front Left Side
1/27

Volvo EX30

₹41 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
69 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
480 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Volvo XC90 Front Left Side
1/19

Volvo XC90

3.9
101
₹97.8 Lakhs
Engine
1969 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Volvo XC60 Front Right Side
1/15

Volvo XC60

₹68.9 Lakhs
Engine
1969 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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1 Upcoming Volvo Car

Volvo EX90 Front Left Side
1/17
UPCOMING

Volvo EX90

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Cr Onwards
Expected price
Check Details

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