Best Volvo Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Volvo EX40 ₹ 56.1 Lakhs Volvo EX30 ₹ 41 Lakhs Volvo XC90 ₹ 97.8 Lakhs Volvo XC60 ₹ 68.9 Lakhs Volvo EX40 ₹ 56.1 Lakhs

In India, there are 4 Volvo Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Volvo EX40, Volvo EX30, Volvo XC90, Volvo XC60, Volvo EX40. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 41 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.