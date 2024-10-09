In India, there are 4 Volvo Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Volvo EX40, Volvo EX30, Volvo XC90, Volvo XC60, Volvo EX40. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 41 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Volvo Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Volvo EX40
|₹ 56.1 Lakhs
|Volvo EX30
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|Volvo XC90
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Volvo XC60
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Volvo EX40
|₹ 56.1 Lakhs