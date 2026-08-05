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Mahindra Thar vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Jimny
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Thar Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDeK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16195 / 80 R15
Bootspace
600 litres208 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres40 litres
Length
3985 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2590 mm
Height
1844 mm1720 mm
Width
1820 mm1645 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureNo
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Touch Screen Size
No7 inch
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,70113,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00012,31,500
RTO
99,4121,27,980
Insurance
50,78938,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71130,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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