In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Jimny
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4