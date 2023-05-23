Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
HT Auto spoke exclusively with Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India. Srivastava says the Jimny SUV is the most important launch targeting both urban commuters as well as the adventurists.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 23 May 2023, 11:54 AM IST
TAGS: Jimny Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now