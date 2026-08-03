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MARUTI SUZUKI Baleno

₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
4.3
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The premium hatchback segment in India remains highly competitive, yet the Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to lead the pack in 2026. Combining exceptional cabin comfort, segment-first technologies, and Maruti's legendary fuel efficiency, the Baleno remains the go-to choice for urban commuters and modern Indian families alike.

Whether you are navigating tight city lanes or cruising on the highway, this premium hatchback offers a sophisticated package that maximises value without draining your fuel budget.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

Maruti Suzuki has positioned the Baleno with a highly competitive tier-based pricing structure to suit varied budgets. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno ex-showroom price starts from 5,98,900 for the entry-level trim and goes up to 9,17,400 for the top-tier automatic variant.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List:

  • Baleno Sigma MT (Petrol): 5,98,900
  • Baleno Delta MT (Petrol): 6,84,900
  • Baleno Delta AGS (Petrol Automatic): 7,34,900
  • Baleno Zeta MT (Petrol): 7,74,900
  • Baleno Delta CNG MT (CNG): 7,77,400
  • Baleno Zeta AGS (Petrol Automatic): 8,24,900
  • Baleno Alpha MT (Petrol): 8,67,400
  • Baleno Zeta CNG MT (CNG): 8,67,400
  • Baleno Alpha AGS (Petrol Automatic): 9,17,400

(Note: On-road prices vary from city to city depending on applicable state road taxes, localised RTO fees, and selected insurance packages.)

Key Technical Specifications

  • Engine Options: 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine
  • Engine Displacement: 1197 cc
  • Maximum Power: 88 bhp @ 6000 rpm (Petrol) / 76.4 bhp (CNG)
  • Maximum Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm (Petrol) / 98.5 Nm (CNG)
  • Transmission Choices: 5-Speed Manual / 5-Speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS/AMT)
  • Petrol Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 22.35 kmpl (Manual) / 22.94 kmpl (AGS)
  • CNG Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 30.61 km/kg
  • Boot Space Capacity: 318 Litres (Petrol variants)
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 Litres

Top Reasons Why the Baleno Dominates the Premium Hatchback Segment

1. Class-Leading Fuel Efficiency and Powertrain Options

At the heart of the Baleno is the highly reliable 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Drivers can choose between a crisp 5-speed manual or a seamless Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission. For ultra-cost-effective running costs, Maruti’s factory-fitted S-CNG variants offer an astonishing certified mileage of 30.61 km/kg, making it one of the most economical premium cars on Indian roads.

2. High-Tech Features and Premium Cabin

The Baleno punches well above its weight class when it comes to technology. Step inside the top-tier Alpha trim, and you are welcomed by a host of driver-assist systems:

  • Head-Up Display (HUD): Check your speed, gear position, and turn-by-turn navigation without taking your eyes off the road.
  • 360 View Camera: Effortlessly park in the tightest urban spots with a comprehensive bird’s-eye view of your surroundings.
  • SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment: A crisp 9-inch touchscreen console with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and premium acoustic tuning.
  • Rear AC Vents & Fast Charging: Dedicated climate controls and dual charging ports ensure rear-seat passengers remain fully comfortable.

3. Uncompromised Safety Focus

Safety is heavily prioritised, with the platform built using high-tensile steel for improved structural integrity. The Baleno comes equipped with 6 airbags (front, side, and curtain) on its higher trims, electronic stability program (ESP) with hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard security configurations.

4. Generous Space and Road Presence

With a length of 3990 mm and a wheelbase of 2520 mm, the Baleno offers excellent legroom and shoulder room for five occupants. Its design language features a bold front grille, signature LED projector headlamps, NEXTre' LED daytime running lights, and precision-cut 16-inch alloy wheels that ensure a striking look from any angle.

Reliable Brand Backing and Service Network

Beyond the car itself, a major reason the Baleno holds its value so well over time is Maruti Suzuki's unparalleled after-sales ecosystem. Sold exclusively through premium NEXA dealerships, owners enjoy an upscale purchasing experience backed by a country-wide service network that ensures low maintenance costs and effortless spare parts availability.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy the Maruti Suzuki Baleno?

For buyers looking for a refined, spacious, and tech-loaded premium vehicle under a 10 Lakh budget, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno remains an unbeatable choice. Its stellar real-world fuel economy, extensive standard safety kit, and smooth automatic transmission options make it the gold standard for modern Indian households.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    22.35-30.61 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    76 - 88 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    318 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    98.5 - 113 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    960 kg
View All Baleno SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Variants

Maruti Suzuki Baleno price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Baleno's top variant is Alpha AMT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
Baleno Sigma MT
₹5.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Baleno Delta MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Baleno Delta AMT
₹7.35 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales reached record highs in July, boosted by GST cuts, lower repo rates, and tax relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki India achieved record sales in July 2026, with domestic and export units significantly surpassing last year's figures.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit fell 9% despite robust sales, marking a second consecutive quarterly decline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki shifts focus to premium features to regain market share lost to rivals like Tata and Mahindra.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki launched the Smart Maintenance Plan, offering flexible, prepaid service packages for vehicles to enhance customer convenience and savings.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno image
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioflexMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex imageRs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards-89.6 bhp113.7 NmManual---335 L3655162016754.7 mBalenoVSWagon R Bioflex
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Hyundai Grand i10 NiosHyundai Grand i10 Nios imageRs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R imageRs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Expert Review

Pros

Stylish looksUpdated feature listCompetitive pricing

Cons

CVT discontinued, AMT is mundaneLackluster steering

First launched for the Indian market back in 2015, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has quickly raced to become an enormously popular hatchback model here. Over the course of the the past several years, well over a million units of the Baleno have been sold and the car is a common sight on Indian roads, its popularity just refusing to buck in the face of the SUV trend. Compact yet relatively spacious, trendy looks and a capable engine under the hood have ensured that Baleno is not just able to take the fight to its rivals - some like the Hyundai i20 are quite popular in their own right, but even tackle sub-compact SUVs at similar price points with a confident sense of panache.

Are the updates superficial, more gimmicky in nature or is the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno indeed ready to punch its weight in and beyond the ring?

Here's our first-drive review of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno design updates:

First things first, the latest Baleno is near identical to the model it replaces in terms of dimensions. The folks at Maruti say it is more aerodynamic but that's not really evident to the naked eye. But one has to be blind as a bat to not notice the slew of design updates that this car now sports for a more youthful appeal.

Take the front grille for instance. The Baleno thus far had a grille that, to me at least, resembled the mustache of Adolf Hitler. Ya, take a minute to check that out.

(Also check out: More pics of Maruti Suzuki Baleno)

But the latest Baleno gets a wide front grille with chrome underline that spreads neatly to meet the projector LED headlights on either side. And if these head light units weren't smart looking as is, the three-element LED DRL structure lends it a rather futuristic appeal. The overall visual appeal of the Baleno's face is now sportier than it has ever been before.

A wider front grille and sportier head lights give the Baleno a smarter face.
A wider front grille and sportier head lights give the Baleno a smarter face.

Over at the side, there is a new 10-spoke design for the alloys and a minor update to the character line on the body. At the rear, the C-shaped tail lights are now bigger than before and look quite catchy.

A look at the side profile of the Baleno.
A look at the side profile of the Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno feature and cabin highlights:

Maruti Suzuki reserved its maximum time and effort to ensure that it is the cabin of the new Baleno that brags most of the updates - some radical, a few generic but mostly all combining to stamp the youthful nature of the vehicle.

A look at the dashboard layout on the latest Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
A look at the dashboard layout on the latest Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

For starters, there is a new dashboard design on the top-end variant. The stretched-out dash has an interplay of Black, Silver and Navy Blue interplay on each of its three overlapping elements. Plonked right in the center of it all is a free-standing nine-inch HD touchscreen display which Maruti refers to as SmartPlay Pro +.

The HD touchscreen display inside the new Baleno is large and vivid, while negating sun glare.
The HD touchscreen display inside the new Baleno is large and vivid, while negating sun glare.

For all those, including me, who always felt the i20 trumps Baleno in terms of features offered, Maruti has clearly heard our collective opinions. That's because this SmartPlay Pro + screen packs in a wide variety of features that include wireless support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and even Alexa compatibility. And if the i20 has the ‘Hi Hyundai’ voice recognition and command feature, the Baleno now has the same courtesy ‘Hi Suzuki’ courtesy Alexa voice command. In our dialogue with the vehicle, the system fared remarkably well was accurate in responding to the few queries posted to it.

Then there is a premium ARKAMYS surround sound system that also significantly ups the premium quotient of the vehicle - another sign that this hatchback continues to focus on the young car-buying audience.

But just wait right here and take a pause. For all the features mentioned thus far, it is beyond me why Maruti couldn't throw in a wireless phone charging pad as well. Sure it would have added to the production cost but would it have been by a lot? And while we are on the topic of misses, there is still no sunroof in the Baleno, something I can totally live with but a feature that is especially sought by many.

Baleno now has slightly better cushioned seats.
Baleno now has slightly better cushioned seats.

But one look at the neat pop-up Head Up Display is more than likely to leave the potential buyer impressed. At first, I assumed it may well be rather gimmicky but take my word for it, is a great safety feature to have. The button to select what information you want to see - speed, gear selected, time, among others - as well as two buttons to adjust the position of the info are located on the right, next to the steering. 

The pop-up HUD unit doesn't just look smart but is a great safety feature to have inside the new Baleno.
The pop-up HUD unit doesn't just look smart but is a great safety feature to have inside the new Baleno.

This segment-first feature alone could help Baleno score brownie points with younger buyers and may excuse the Maruti engineers for still persisting with a rather ancient, absolutely ordinary semi-digital driver display screen.

For all the updates inside the Baleno, Maruti could have upgraded the driver display from this rather mundane look.
For all the updates inside the Baleno, Maruti could have upgraded the driver display from this rather mundane look.

I also particularly liked the addition of the 360-degree camera - three in the front and three at the back - with alert function. The feed comes automatically on the main display each time one starts the vehicle and also when the reverse gear is engaged. And just in case there is an object in front or back of the vehicle and beyond the visual feed, the system puts out an audio warning to alert the driver. This system is called Approaching Object Detection (AOD). Additionally, there are steering input-based guidelines to assist parking functionality.

All of these feature additions, most to the top variant of course, help the Baleno grow more teeth in the fight against its Korean and Japanese rivals. In terms of sheer space and comfort, not much has changed apart from slightly better cushioned seats. The rear-seat space remains reasonably good with decent leg and knee room. But the center console now comes with rear-AC vents and phone charging points.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive characteristics:

The Baleno has been made available in four variants- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. While the 1.2-litre petrol motor is common to all the four variants, the Sigma variant comes with only manual transmission while all other variants get a choice between manual and AMT.

Yes, lo and behold, no CVT any longer.

Maruti says that there are two reasons for ditching the CVT - the company wants to democratize two-pedal technology and that AMT offers better mileage. I, however, suspect it has more to do with keeping costs in check.

The Baleno engine puts out around 88 bhp of power and there's 113 Nm of torque.
The Baleno engine puts out around 88 bhp of power and there's 113 Nm of torque.

Now it isn't as if the AMT is entirely shabby. Paired with that 1.2-litre engine, it has a predictable character and someone all-too-familiar with Maruti vehicles would be right at home. A great ambler in city traffic, the Baleno continues to offer a planted drive. The steering set up too is typically Maruti which means the hatchback holds its own well when being pushed in and out of traffic.

But push the Baleno and the AMT has that evident struggle that is also found in some of the other Maruti vehicles. This is most evident on uphill climbs and when making an overtaking move. Prepare, plan and prepare a bit more if looking to go ahead of that vehicle in front and with incoming traffic from the other lane. It is also here that I would stick my neck out and say a more powerful engine would have been absolutely great. After all, the 1.5-litre engine is being fitted on Baleno meant for markets abroad. But don't get me wrong for one bit. I do see the logic behind it all - mileage and sheer convenience, and on both these counts, the pairing between this engine and this gearbox works.

Safety features on the new Baleno include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill-Hold Assist, among others.
Safety features on the new Baleno include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill-Hold Assist, among others.

I also tried the manual gearbox and there's nothing much new to report from here. Short, crisp throws and the Baleno gets the job done regardless of traffic conditions.

Cornering at speeds, regardless of transmission choice of course, remains a bit disconcerting and there is a fair bit of body roll all around. But jump closer to triple digits and the Baleno offers decent stability and precision.

Maruti also claims that the suspension set up has been returned a bit and the now slightly stiffer set up greatly aids the Baleno's performance on broken roads. And I verified this on rigorous roads at speeds between 30 kmph and 60 kmph.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Verdict

expand

If you have been wanting to buy a Baleno for some time now, think not any more and just take the dive. A confident hatchback, the latest from Baleno also has very compelling price points.

The exterior updates and the cabin refresh does wonders to a model that is anyway a superstar in its segment. And while I will hold on to my gripe of not getting a CVT to choose from - yes, I would pay that bit extra, the Baleno ticks most boxes right and is more than likely to keep the crown embossed on its head.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Images

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image 4

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Colours

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Arctic White
Opulent Red
Pearl Midnight Black
Grandeur Grey
Luxe Beige
Nexa Blue
Splendid Silver
Arctic white

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 4 stars in adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4Safety
4.4Design
4.5Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Baleno for its stylish design, excellent fuel efficiency, and spacious interior, but express concerns over build quality and safety features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency around 20+ kmpl
  • check circle iconSpacious interior and boot space
  • check circle iconStylish design with modern features
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs and reliable service
  • check circle iconConvenient driving experience, especially in city traffic

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBuild quality feels light and flimsy
  • warning iconSafety ratings could be improved
  • warning iconAMT transmission can be jerky
  • warning iconSuspension is too soft for bad roads
  • warning iconCabin noise is noticeable at high speeds

User Reviews

Good, But Not the Best
It's a decent city car. The engine is smooth but the AMT jerkiness is still present sometimes. Cabin noise is noticeable at high speeds. The doors feel lightweight, which is a big concern for me regarding safety. Average car for the price.
By: Govind P (Nov 18, 2025)
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Satisfied but Wished for More
The car has a good feature list and the engine is very refined. However, the suspension is too soft and the car dips heavily on bad patches. Also, the build quality could definitely be improved for better long-term durability.
By: Siddharth T (Nov 18, 2025)
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Mileage is The USP
I bought the car purely for the mileage, and I'm not disappointed. Consistently getting 20+ kmpl on highways. The car is very light and feels zippy. The paint quality is good. It's an excellent value-for-money proposition.
By: Chandan M (Nov 18, 2025)
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Too Soft Suspension, Worrisome Safety
The soft suspension makes the car roll a lot in corners. The body-roll is very distracting. The lack of a high safety rating is a constant worry. Mileage is the only true Maruti benefit here. Service is cheap.
By: Kunal Mehta (Nov 18, 2025)
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Low-cost Ownership
The low maintenance cost of Maruti cars is a major selling point. Baleno is super easy on the pocket. Mileage is a big plus. Features are decent for the Delta variant. Safety is not a 5-star build, but 6 airbags help.
By: Sunita Devi (Nov 18, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki YMC spied in clearer video; Baleno, Brezza facelifts also visible
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Starlet scores 0 stars in Global NCAP crash test
13 May 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift test mule was recently spotted on Indian roads, and it comes with upgrades to the design, feature suite, and potentially a new hybrid engine option
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spotted testing; Will it finally get a hybrid?
20 Apr 2026
The updated Suzuki Baleno has improved its Latin NCAP safety rating after gaining six airbags
Made-in-India Suzuki Baleno scores 2-star rating in Latin NCAP after safety updates
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Specifications and Features

Max Power76-88 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque98.5-113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage22.35-30.61 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Baleno specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Baleno's petrol variant is 22.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sigma MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
22.35 kmpl

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