Baleno is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Baleno Sigma MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Baleno is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Baleno Sigma MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sigma MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Gear Indicator, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 318 litres Mileage of Sigma MT is 22.35 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less