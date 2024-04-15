Baleno is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Baleno Delta MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta MT Baleno is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Baleno Delta MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Gear Indicator, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 318 litres Mileage of Delta MT is 22.35 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less