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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha AMT

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage22.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Baleno specs and features

Baleno Alpha AMT

Baleno Alpha AMT Prices

The Baleno Alpha AMT, equipped with a 1.2L VVT and AMT - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Baleno Alpha AMT Mileage

All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Baleno Alpha AMT Colours

The Baleno Alpha AMT is available in 7 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.

Baleno Alpha AMT Engine and Transmission

The Baleno Alpha AMT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears. This unit makes 88 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Baleno Alpha AMT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.

Baleno Alpha AMT Specs & Features

The Baleno Alpha AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha AMT Price

Baleno Alpha AMT

₹10.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,17,400
RTO
76,218
Insurance
47,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,41,904
EMI@22,395/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha AMT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Driving Range
847 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
88 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Kerb Weight
960 kg
Height
1500 mm
Width
1745 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
318 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black / Blue
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha AMT EMI
EMI20,155 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,37,713
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,37,713
Interest Amount
2,71,594
Payable Amount
12,09,307

Maruti Suzuki Baleno other Variants

Baleno Sigma MT

₹6.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,98,900
RTO
28,786
Insurance
29,113
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,57,299
EMI@14,128/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Baleno Delta MT

₹7.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,84,900
RTO
56,943
Insurance
39,229
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,81,572
EMI@16,799/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Delta AMT

₹8.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,34,900
RTO
60,443
Insurance
41,069
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,36,912
EMI@17,989/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta MT

₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,900
RTO
63,243
Insurance
42,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,81,184
EMI@18,940/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Delta MT CNG

₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,77,400
RTO
63,418
Insurance
42,633
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,83,951
EMI@19,000/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta AMT

₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,24,900
RTO
69,743
Insurance
44,381
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,39,524
EMI@20,194/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta MT CNG

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,59,900
RTO
65,023
Insurance
35,520
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,60,943
EMI@20,654/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha MT

₹9.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,67,400
RTO
72,718
Insurance
45,946
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,86,564
EMI@21,205/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

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6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
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5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

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Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
+2
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