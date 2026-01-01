|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|22.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Baleno Alpha AMT, equipped with a 1.2L VVT and AMT - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Baleno Alpha AMT is available in 7 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Baleno Alpha AMT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears. This unit makes 88 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.
The Baleno Alpha AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.