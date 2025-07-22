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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Images

Check out the latest images of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right View

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

4.5 out of 5
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5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs*
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*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right View 1
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Left View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View 1
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View 2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rear Left View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Taillight
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Dashboard
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Steering Wheel
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Ac Controls
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Seats
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gear Shifter
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Infotainment System Main Menu
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rear Seats
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Glove Box
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Instrument Cluster
Front Right View
Front Right View 1
Front Left View
Front View
Front View 1
Front View 2
Left Side View
Rear Left View
Taillight
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Ac Controls
Front Seats
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear Seats
Glove Box
Instrument Cluster

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno User Reviews & Ratings

4
962 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
13
3 & aboverating star
292
4 & aboverating star
381
5 ratingrating star
276
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User Reviews

The best car ever
Talking about the Baleno, it’s a very good-looking car with stylish design. The matte grey color looks fantastic, and the seats are really comfortable. Mileage is also impressive. In terms of safety, it performs well — features like the seatbelt warning beep show that the company genuinely cares about safety. There are many great things about this car, and I would definitely rate it 5 out of 5. Overall, the performance is excellent, making it a perfect choice for middle-class families.
By: Vansh kamra (Jul 22, 2025)
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Perfect Car
The car has very nice quality, with comfortable and spacious seats. It feels roomy inside, and overall, I must say it's a very impressive and comfortable vehicle.
By: Saloni chavhan (Jul 22, 2025)
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It's a mileage decent car
The new age baleno looks stunning. Headlamps and backlight looks good. Front grill is also good in design with stunning alloy wheel design. Interior looks and comfort is average which can be more better. Comes with all the essential features. Music system is also good. Headup display is amazing which is very useful and the 6 airbags. Mileage is very good which is near about 20-21. Ground clearance is less. Overall a compact car.
By: Sadik (Jul 24, 2025)
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Practical and Efficient – Baleno Delivers Value
The Baleno Sigma model stands out as an excellent entry-level hatchback for budget-conscious buyers. While it lacks some of the premium features found in higher variants, it makes up for it with a spacious cabin, reliable performance, and impressive fuel efficiency. Powered by a 1.2L petrol engine, the Sigma variant offers a smooth city driving experience and handles reasonably well on highways. The build quality feels solid for its price point, and Maruti Suzuki’s extensive service network further enhances its appeal.
By: Anchal Vishwakarma (Jul 21, 2025)
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The Baleno
First off, let’s talk about the features. The Baleno comes with a pretty peppy 1.2-liter petrol engine, which gives me a good balance of power and fuel efficiency. I usually get around 20 km/l, which is fantastic for my daily commute. The automatic transmission is smooth, making city driving a breeze. Now, the interior is spacious and comfortable. I love how much legroom there is, both in the front and back. It’s perfect for road trips with friends or family. The touchscreen infotainment system is a highlight for me; it supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so I can easily connect my phone and play my favorite music or use navigation. Plus, the automatic climate control keeps the cabin nice and cool, which is a must in the summer! When it comes to design, I think the Baleno looks really modern and stylish. The front grille and sleek headlamps give it a sporty vibe, and I love the flowing lines along the sides. It definitely stands out in a parking lot! Safety is another area where I feel secure. It comes with dual airbags and ABS with EBD, which gives me peace of mind while driving. I also appreciate the rear parking sensors and camera; they make parking in tight spots so much easier. One of my favorite features is the boot space. It’s quite generous at around 339 liters, so I can fit in all my groceries or luggage without any hassle. It’s really practical for my lifestyle. In terms of driving experience, the Baleno handles really well. The steering is light, which makes it easy to maneuver in traffic, and the suspension absorbs bumps nicely, providing a comfortable ride. I’ve taken it on a few long drives, and it’s been a pleasure to drive. Overall, I’d say the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a fantastic hatchback. It’s stylish, spacious, and efficient, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable car. I’ve had a great experience with it, and I’d definitely recommend it to anyone in the market for a new vehicle!
By: Prem (Jul 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Related News

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come with a host of changes on the design front, while mechanically it could get a new turbo-petrol motor. (Representational image)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to debut on September 5. Top 3 changes to expect
14 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s YMC electric MPV test mule appears alongside the Baleno and Brezza facelift prototypes.
Maruti Suzuki YMC spied in clearer video; Baleno, Brezza facelifts also visible
19 May 2026
Toyota Starlet is just a rebadged version of the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Starlet scores 0 stars in Global NCAP crash test
13 May 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift test mule was recently spotted on Indian roads, and it comes with upgrades to the design, feature suite, and potentially a new hybrid engine option
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spotted testing; Will it finally get a hybrid?
20 Apr 2026
The updated Suzuki Baleno has improved its Latin NCAP safety rating after gaining six airbags
Made-in-India Suzuki Baleno scores 2-star rating in Latin NCAP after safety updates
18 Dec 2025
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 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Related News

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Videos

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.35 lakh last month.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: First Drive Review
2 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with new design language, called Crafted Futurism, It stands 3,990 mm in length, 1,500 mm in height, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: First look
23 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Maruti Baleno premium hatchback became the latest car from India's largest car manufacturer to fail Latin NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Made-in-India Maruti Baleno fails to pass Latin NCAP crash tests
29 Oct 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
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