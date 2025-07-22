Maruti Suzuki Baleno Images

Practical and Efficient – Baleno Delivers ValueThe Baleno Sigma model stands out as an excellent entry-level hatchback for budget-conscious buyers. While it lacks some of the premium features found in higher variants, it makes up for it with a spacious cabin, reliable performance, and impressive fuel efficiency. Powered by a 1.2L petrol engine, the Sigma variant offers a smooth city driving experience and handles reasonably well on highways. The build quality feels solid for its price point, and Maruti Suzuki’s extensive service network further enhances its appeal.By: Anchal Vishwakarma (Jul 21, 2025)