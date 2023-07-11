Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Starting at a priced of ₹ 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Invicto is based on Toyota Innova HyCross. Unlike its Toyota twin, the Invicto is offered in only strong hybrid variants. Can it live up to the popularity of Innova HyCross? Here is our first drive review.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on:

Follow us on: