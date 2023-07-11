HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mpv Review: Worthy Challenger To Toyota Innova Hycross?

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Starting at a priced of 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Invicto is based on Toyota Innova HyCross. Unlike its Toyota twin, the Invicto is offered in only strong hybrid variants. Can it live up to the popularity of Innova HyCross? Here is our first drive review.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2023, 16:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
₹ 24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
₹ 24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 11 Jul 2023, 16:29 PM IST
TAGS: Invicto Maruti Suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.