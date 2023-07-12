Latest Update

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Invicto is the first-ever premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki and is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hyrcoss. While the overall dimensions, shell and cabin layout of both vehicles are similar, the Invicto offers some unique highlights of its own.

The Invicto measures 4,755 mm in length, is 1,850 mm wide and stands 1,795 mm tall. The MPV has a boot space of 239 litres with all three rows of seats up but this can be expanded to over 600 litres. The vehicle’s face is similar to that of the Grand Vitara, complete with the crossbars on the grille. The LED light signature and the raised front hood are some other highlights here. The Invicto stands on 16-inch alloy wheels and on the rear, gets a powered tailgate.



The cabin of the Invicto gets a 10-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Suzuki Connect with over 50 remote-based features. There is an all-digital driver display, a vertically oriented center console with bronze highlight, a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, memory function on the electronically adjustable driver seat, multi-zone climate control and plenty of charging options. The seat layout can be had in either seven or eight format.



The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which is paired with an e-CVT gearbox. The vehicle comes with only strong hybrid technology, unlike Innova Hycross which also gets a the mild hybrid tech. The total power output is 183 bhp and combined torque figures are at 203 Nm. There are three drive modes while company claims a mileage of 23.24 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less