Maruti Suzuki Invicto Key Specs
- Engine1987 cc
- Mileage23.24 kmpl
- Power150 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Max Torque188 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight2320 kg
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto represents a bold step for the automaker into the premium utility vehicle segment. Designed for large families and buyers seeking a luxurious, hybrid-powered MPV with an SUV-like stance, the Invicto is the flagship offering in Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa lineup.
If you are considering a spacious family car in 2026, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, from variant-wise pricing to real-world features and fuel efficiency.
The Invicto is available in three distinct variants, catering to both 7-seater and 8-seater requirements. The pricing is highly competitive for the premium strong-hybrid MPV segment.
Here are the ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Invicto lineup:
Note: These are ex-showroom prices applicable across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.
The Zeta Plus variants offer an excellent balance of essential luxury and value, while the top-tier Alpha Plus brings in flagship features like a panoramic sunroof, a larger touchscreen, and advanced comfort features.
At the heart of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a highly sophisticated powertrain designed to maximise both performance and fuel economy.
The self-charging strong hybrid system pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. This setup provides exceptional responsiveness and smooth acceleration. It features multiple driving modes (EV, Normal, Eco, and Power), allowing the vehicle to seamlessly transition between pure electric and hybrid drives based on road conditions. The high fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl makes it one of the most economical 7-seater vehicles to run in its class.
The Invicto successfully blends the practicality of an MPV with the aggressive road presence of a modern SUV.
Stepping inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto reveals a cabin built for passenger comfort, akin to a high-end lounge. Buyers can choose between a 7-seater configuration (featuring luxurious captain seats in the middle row) or an 8-seater layout (featuring a bench seat).
Key interior features include:
Safety is a paramount focus for a family MPV, and the Invicto is well-equipped to provide peace of mind on every journey. Standard and available safety features include:
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto stands out as a highly practical, reliable, and premium vehicle. For buyers in 2026 looking for a car that offers the space to accommodate a large family, the fuel efficiency of a compact car, and the luxury of a premium SUV, the Invicto hits the mark perfectly. Its proven hybrid technology and robust safety suite make it an exceptional value proposition in the Indian automotive market.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Invicto
|Rs. 24.97 LakhsOnwards
|150 bhp
|188 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1850 mm
|1790 mm
|-
|Toyota Innova Hycross
|Rs. 18.86 LakhsOnwards
|184 bhp
|188 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1850 mm
|1790 mm
|-
|InvictoVSInnova Hycross
|VinFast VF MPV 7
|Rs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|280 Nm
|-
|MUV
|6
|-
|170 mm (unladen)
|-
|4740 mm
|1872 mm
|1734 mm
|-
|InvictoVSVF MPV 7
|Mahindra XEV 9S
|Rs. 20.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|6
|-
|201 mm
|500 L (rear seats folded)
|4737 mm
|1900 mm
|1747 mm
|5 metres
|InvictoVSXEV 9S
|Tata Safari
|Rs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4668 mm
|1922 mm
|1795 mm
|-
|InvictoVSSafari
|Kia Carens Clavis EV
|Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
|169 bhp
|255 Nm
|-
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4550 mm
|1800 mm
|1730 mm
|-
|InvictoVSCarens Clavis EV
Once upon a time, there was a car brand that ruled a kingdom wide and till far with its army of small and compact vehicles. The foot soldiers of the company were affordable models that may not have had much in terms of looks and features but gained a fabulous repute for being practical and affordable. Times change and with it, Maruti Suzuki has evolved enormously and its alliance with Toyota has been fundamental in arming it with larger and significantly more premium offerings. The latest? Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV.
Comparisons between Invicto and Innova Hycross have already dominated car talks in India in recent times but that has hardly deterred Maruti Suzuki from positioning its product as a solid proposition. The Invicto is the largest Maruti Suzuki vehicle, speaking in terms of dimensions. It is also carries the largest weight of aspirations for the company and is its priciest model in the country yet. But for all the talks and comparisons, what does it bring to the battlefield?
The Invicto is as big and as imposing as the Innova Hycross. In terms of dimensions, both vehicles are identical. Even in terms of design cues, most elements are shared except some significant bits that lend the Maruti MPV a tad bit of freshness. The face, for instance, gets a reworked - and larger - grille with twin slats converging on the Suzuki logo. The bumper is new and so are the reworked LED turn indicators towards the bottom. It also gets Nexa three-dot LED DRLs and lighting system. The central air intake is larger than what is on the Hycross while there is some silver garnish to complete the look.
From the side, the Invicto is absolutely identical to the Hycross except for the alloy design. This model sits on 17-inch wheels although the Hycross also offers larger 18-inch wheels. The wheel arches, the character line, the belt line, the window sizes - all are otherwise carried forward.
Over at the rear, the Invicto gets a different treatment for its LED tail lights. The three-dot LED lights here give it a fresher appeal while there is a chrome garnish on the rear bumper.
But all of these elements are minor at best and the Invicto mostly benefits from the familiar and mature looks that the Innova Hycross has had. It is a no-nonsense, mature visual language which does not go overboard from any angle.
The Invicto - much like Innova Hycross - offers seats in two layouts. There is an eight-seat layout but this review focuses on the seven-seat version with Captain's Seats in the middle row.
If space has not been an issue ever inside the Innova, it won't be inside the Invicto either. The middle-row seats are done well with enough space in the middle to squeeze in through here to the final row space. But there is also a tumble down function from the side to allow for an easier passage. The middle-row passengers get a foldable tray with cup holders and benefit the most from a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting on top. The top variant of Invicto is one down from the top variant of Innova Hycross which means a more affordable price tag but also means there are no Ottoman Seats and no JBL-powered music system.
Dedicated AC vents for all three rows is great and this alone would ensure that not many would complain of being thrown to the last row. Space here is one of the best on any three-row vehicle in the country and there are storage and charging options galore too.
With all three rows up, there is 239 litres of boot space and that is generous enough for short trips. But this space can be expanded to up to 600 litres depending on how the seats are folded. And more luggage may not necessarily mean more muscle power because the Invicto comes with powered tailgate, something the Hycross does not have.
But back to the business end of the vehicle and the front row passenger and driver can look forward to a 10.1-inch infotainment screen - the largest ever inside a Maruti vehicle. It supports the usual fare of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Suzuki Connect for remote operations.
The seven-inch all-digital driver display, in comparison, is a let down and looks arcade-ish. This is also the same unit that is inside the Innova Hycross and the only other alternative would have been the screen that is on the Brezza and Grand Vitara - not too great for a premium MPV either.
But what makes up for this are factors like decent materials on the dashboard and seats (ventilated), power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, a bronze outline over the vertically-oriented center console and plenty of storage spaces here as well.
The cabin of the Invicto too isn't radically different from that of the Innova Hycross and this once again helps its cause. There is acres of space and the promise of a lot of comfort. The feature list is decent but while powered tailgate and ambient lighting on top are Invicto-exclusive, there is not much that is otherwise radically different.
It is very important to note first up that the Invicto is only offered with the strong hybrid technology and therefore, any price comparisons with the most-affordable variant of the Innova Hycross - the mild-hybrid versions - won't be fair.
That said, the Invicto makes use of the same trusty 2.0-litre petrol motor that is under the hood of the Innova Hycross as well. This engine comes mated to an e-CVT transmission unit and puts out a total of 184 hp and offers a little over 200 Nm of torque. What these figures mean for the large MPV in the real world is a steady drive trait with a lot of pulling power if and when required.
Although this test unit had just two occupants and no luggage, the Invicto's drive through Jodhpur city and on the highways just outside provided - yet again - ample examples of just why the mechanics are so much fun. The Invicto - much like the Innova Hycross - drives like a car despite its proportions and weights while munching mile after mile with tireless ease.
The steering is typically well set up and the three drive modes - including Sports - provides a healthy dose of the character that is sought. Triple-digit speeds come up relatively quick and the Invicto remains well composed through it all.
The suspension, however, is a slight let down and is a tad too soft for personal preferences. What this means is that regardless of speeds, one would inevitably notice slight and constant jitters from the seats. This is the only one noticable blemish in what is otherwise a great drive and ride experience here.
It isn't easy to mount a challenge to the Innova - Crysta or Hycross. Many a valiant challenger has come and withered away. So in many ways, it would have taken a twin brother to launch what could be a scathing challenge for the crown. And that is precisely what the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is and does.
The Invicto is a confident, spacious and premium offering that replicates the strengths of Innova Hycross point-by-point. The question then is if the potential buyer would choose it over Innova? Much would depend on the goodwill that Maruti Suzuki's sales and service network is able to extend to an entirely different crop of buyers, many of whom swear by Toyota's robust network. A lot would also depend on waiting periods for both vehicles and how quickly each company is able to fulfil order banks even if the production takes place at the same Bidadi facility.
Invicto won't rake up numbers Maruti Suzuki is accustomed to. But the company isn't expecting thousands and thousands of Invictos to be offloaded either. Instead, it is a strong show of intent that an already fast-diversifying model lineup is alive and buzzing.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|150 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|MUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|188 Nm
|Mileage
|23.24 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1987 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|170 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Invicto's petrol variant is 23.24 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.
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