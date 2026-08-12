The Maruti Suzuki Invicto represents a bold step for the automaker into the premium utility vehicle segment. Designed for large families and buyers seeking a luxurious, hybrid-powered MPV with an SUV-like stance, the Invicto is the flagship offering in Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa lineup.

If you are considering a spacious family car in 2026, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, from variant-wise pricing to real-world features and fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price in 2026 and Variant Breakdown

The Invicto is available in three distinct variants, catering to both 7-seater and 8-seater requirements. The pricing is highly competitive for the premium strong-hybrid MPV segment.

Here are the ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Invicto lineup:

Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR: Rs. 24.97 Lakhs

Rs. 24.97 Lakhs Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR: Rs. 25.02 Lakhs

Rs. 25.02 Lakhs Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR: Rs. 28.61 Lakhs

Note: These are ex-showroom prices applicable across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The Zeta Plus variants offer an excellent balance of essential luxury and value, while the top-tier Alpha Plus brings in flagship features like a panoramic sunroof, a larger touchscreen, and advanced comfort features.

Engine, Performance, and Outstanding Mileage

At the heart of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a highly sophisticated powertrain designed to maximise both performance and fuel economy.

Engine: 1987 cc, 4-Cylinder Intelligent Electric Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)

1987 cc, 4-Cylinder Intelligent Electric Hybrid (Petrol + Electric) Transmission: Automatic (e-CVT)

Automatic (e-CVT) Drive Train: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Claimed Mileage: 23.24 kmpl

23.24 kmpl Maximum Driving Range: Up to 1208 km on a single tank

The self-charging strong hybrid system pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. This setup provides exceptional responsiveness and smooth acceleration. It features multiple driving modes (EV, Normal, Eco, and Power), allowing the vehicle to seamlessly transition between pure electric and hybrid drives based on road conditions. The high fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl makes it one of the most economical 7-seater vehicles to run in its class.

Striking Exterior Design and Dimensions

The Invicto successfully blends the practicality of an MPV with the aggressive road presence of a modern SUV.

Dimensions: 4755 mm (Length) x 1850 mm (Width) x 1790 mm (Height)

4755 mm (Length) x 1850 mm (Width) x 1790 mm (Height) Wheelbase: 2850 mm, ensuring exceptional interior cabin space.

2850 mm, ensuring exceptional interior cabin space. Exterior Features: The front fascia is dominated by the signature NEXwave grille with a sweeping crossbar. It features NEXTre LED headlamps and DRLs, a muscular bumper, and squared wheel arches housing 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels. The rear is complemented by the distinctive NEXTre LED tail lamps.

Luxurious Interiors and Premium Features

Stepping inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto reveals a cabin built for passenger comfort, akin to a high-end lounge. Buyers can choose between a 7-seater configuration (featuring luxurious captain seats in the middle row) or an 8-seater layout (featuring a bench seat).

Key interior features include:

Sophisticated all-black interiors with premium Champagne Gold accents.

Plush leatherette seating with soft-touch materials across high-contact areas.

Ventilated front seats for maximum comfort during hot weather.

Dual-zone automatic climate control, allowing different temperature settings for front and rear passengers.

Powered driver seat with memory function.

A powered tailgate for convenient boot access.

A large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Smart Connectivity (Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).

Uncompromised Safety Equipment

Safety is a paramount focus for a family MPV, and the Invicto is well-equipped to provide peace of mind on every journey. Standard and available safety features include:

6 SRS Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Side, and Curtain) standard across all variants.

360-degree View Camera for effortless parking in tight spaces.

All-wheel Disc Brakes for superior stopping power.

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Hill Hold Control and Electronic Parking Brake.

Suzuki Connect with e-Call functionality for emergency assistance.

Verdict: Is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto the Right Choice?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto stands out as a highly practical, reliable, and premium vehicle. For buyers in 2026 looking for a car that offers the space to accommodate a large family, the fuel efficiency of a compact car, and the luxury of a premium SUV, the Invicto hits the mark perfectly. Its proven hybrid technology and robust safety suite make it an exceptional value proposition in the Indian automotive market.