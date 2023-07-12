HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a 7-8 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 24,79,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1987.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Key Specs
Engine1987.0 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Invicto specs and features

About Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV first drive review: It takes a worthy twin to challenge Innova
  • Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: 5 things to know

    • Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    The Invicto is the first-ever premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki and is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hyrcoss. While the overall dimensions, shell and cabin layout of both vehicles are similar, the Invicto offers some unique highlights of its own.
    The Invicto measures 4,755 mm in length, ...

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alternatives

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs
    Invicto vs Innova Cryst...
    UPCOMING
    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants & Price

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto price starts at ₹ 24.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 28.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in 3 variants. Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant price is ₹ 28.42 Lakhs.

    Zeta Plus 7 STR
    24.79 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Zeta Plus 8 STR
    24.84 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Alpha Plus 7 STR
    28.42 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Specifications and Features

    Rear AC Vents
    Yes
    Body Type
    MUV
    Airbags
    Yes
    Mileage
    23.24 kmpl
    Engine
    1987 cc
    Sunroof
    Yes
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    View all Invicto specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Invicto's petrol variant is 23.24 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki Invicto petrol comes with a 52 litres litre fuel tank.

    Zeta Plus 7 STR
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    23.24 kmpl

    Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto News

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the biggest and priciest vehicle from the manufacturer in India to date.
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV first drive review: It takes a worthy twin to challenge Innova
    12 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: 5 things to know
    6 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car the automaker has ever launched and it is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Brothers from different brands
    6 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the eight model under the Nexa retail chain.
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, twin to Toyota Innova, officially launched. Check price, engine, specs and booking details
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and comes as the flagship model from the automaker.
    Maruti Suzuki's new flagship Invicto MPV is set to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto related Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     

