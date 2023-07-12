|Engine
Latest Update
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
The Invicto is the first-ever premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki and is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hyrcoss. While the overall dimensions, shell and cabin layout of both vehicles are similar, the Invicto offers some unique highlights of its own.
The Invicto measures 4,755 mm in length,
Maruti Suzuki Invicto price starts at ₹ 24.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 28.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in 3 variants. Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant price is ₹ 28.42 Lakhs.
₹24.84 Lakhs*
₹28.42 Lakhs*
Maruti Suzuki Invicto in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Invicto's petrol variant is 23.24 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki Invicto petrol comes with a 52 litres litre fuel tank.