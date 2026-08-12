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MARUTI SUZUKI Invicto

₹24.97 - 28.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Maruti Suzuki Invicto represents a bold step for the automaker into the premium utility vehicle segment. Designed for large families and buyers seeking a luxurious, hybrid-powered MPV with an SUV-like stance, the Invicto is the flagship offering in Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa lineup.

If you are considering a spacious family car in 2026, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, from variant-wise pricing to real-world features and fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price in 2026 and Variant Breakdown

The Invicto is available in three distinct variants, catering to both 7-seater and 8-seater requirements. The pricing is highly competitive for the premium strong-hybrid MPV segment.

Here are the ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Invicto lineup:

  • Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR: Rs. 24.97 Lakhs
  • Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR: Rs. 25.02 Lakhs
  • Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR: Rs. 28.61 Lakhs

Note: These are ex-showroom prices applicable across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The Zeta Plus variants offer an excellent balance of essential luxury and value, while the top-tier Alpha Plus brings in flagship features like a panoramic sunroof, a larger touchscreen, and advanced comfort features.

Engine, Performance, and Outstanding Mileage

At the heart of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a highly sophisticated powertrain designed to maximise both performance and fuel economy.

  • Engine: 1987 cc, 4-Cylinder Intelligent Electric Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)
  • Transmission: Automatic (e-CVT)
  • Drive Train: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • Claimed Mileage: 23.24 kmpl
  • Maximum Driving Range: Up to 1208 km on a single tank

The self-charging strong hybrid system pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. This setup provides exceptional responsiveness and smooth acceleration. It features multiple driving modes (EV, Normal, Eco, and Power), allowing the vehicle to seamlessly transition between pure electric and hybrid drives based on road conditions. The high fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl makes it one of the most economical 7-seater vehicles to run in its class.

Striking Exterior Design and Dimensions

The Invicto successfully blends the practicality of an MPV with the aggressive road presence of a modern SUV.

  • Dimensions: 4755 mm (Length) x 1850 mm (Width) x 1790 mm (Height)
  • Wheelbase: 2850 mm, ensuring exceptional interior cabin space.
  • Exterior Features: The front fascia is dominated by the signature NEXwave grille with a sweeping crossbar. It features NEXTre LED headlamps and DRLs, a muscular bumper, and squared wheel arches housing 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels. The rear is complemented by the distinctive NEXTre LED tail lamps.

Luxurious Interiors and Premium Features

Stepping inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto reveals a cabin built for passenger comfort, akin to a high-end lounge. Buyers can choose between a 7-seater configuration (featuring luxurious captain seats in the middle row) or an 8-seater layout (featuring a bench seat).

Key interior features include:

  • Sophisticated all-black interiors with premium Champagne Gold accents.
  • Plush leatherette seating with soft-touch materials across high-contact areas.
  • Ventilated front seats for maximum comfort during hot weather.
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control, allowing different temperature settings for front and rear passengers.
  • Powered driver seat with memory function.
  • A powered tailgate for convenient boot access.
  • A large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Smart Connectivity (Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).

Uncompromised Safety Equipment

Safety is a paramount focus for a family MPV, and the Invicto is well-equipped to provide peace of mind on every journey. Standard and available safety features include:

  • 6 SRS Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Side, and Curtain) standard across all variants.
  • 360-degree View Camera for effortless parking in tight spaces.
  • All-wheel Disc Brakes for superior stopping power.
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD.
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Hill Hold Control and Electronic Parking Brake.
  • Suzuki Connect with e-Call functionality for emergency assistance.

Verdict: Is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto the Right Choice?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto stands out as a highly practical, reliable, and premium vehicle. For buyers in 2026 looking for a car that offers the space to accommodate a large family, the fuel efficiency of a compact car, and the luxury of a premium SUV, the Invicto hits the mark perfectly. Its proven hybrid technology and robust safety suite make it an exceptional value proposition in the Indian automotive market.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1987 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    23.24 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    150 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    188 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2320 kg
View All Invicto SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants

Maruti Suzuki Invicto price starts at ₹ 24.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 28.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in 3 variants. Maruti Suzuki Invicto's top variant is Alpha Plus 7 STR.
3 Variants Available
Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.97 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR
₹25.02 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR
₹28.61 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales hit a record in July, driven by GST cuts, lower repo rates, and tax relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki India achieved record sales in July 2026, with 241,421 units sold, driven by strong domestic and export performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki plans to raise passenger vehicle prices in India by up to ₹30,000 from August 2026 due to rising input costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
Stable fuel prices could revive scooter and entry-level car demand, says Goldman Sachs
Calendar icon3 Apr 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a premium hybrid MPV, offering advanced features, safety ratings, and distinctive design.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Invicto comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto image
Rs. 24.97 LakhsOnwards
4.22
150 bhp188 NmAutomaticMUV6---4755 mm1850 mm1790 mm-
Toyota Innova HycrossToyota Innova Hycross imageRs. 18.86 LakhsOnwards
4.4429
184 bhp188 NmAutomaticMUV6---4755 mm1850 mm1790 mm-InvictoVSInnova Hycross
VinFast VF MPV 7VinFast VF MPV 7 imageRs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp280 Nm-MUV6-170 mm (unladen)-4740 mm1872 mm1734 mm-InvictoVSVF MPV 7
Mahindra XEV 9SMahindra XEV 9S imageRs. 20.65 LakhsOnwards
4.5211
---SUV6-201 mm500 L (rear seats folded)4737 mm1900 mm1747 mm5 metresInvictoVSXEV 9S
Tata SafariTata Safari imageRs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
4.615
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
-447 L4668 mm1922 mm1795 mm-InvictoVSSafari
Kia Carens Clavis EVKia Carens Clavis EV imageRs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5192
169 bhp255 Nm-MUV6---4550 mm1800 mm1730 mm-InvictoVSCarens Clavis EV

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Expert Review

Pros

Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

Cons

Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft

Once upon a time, there was a car brand that ruled a kingdom wide and till far with its army of small and compact vehicles. The foot soldiers of the company were affordable models that may not have had much in terms of looks and features but gained a fabulous repute for being practical and affordable. Times change and with it, Maruti Suzuki has evolved enormously and its alliance with Toyota has been fundamental in arming it with larger and significantly more premium offerings. The latest? Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV.

Comparisons between Invicto and Innova Hycross have already dominated car talks in India in recent times but that has hardly deterred Maruti Suzuki from positioning its product as a solid proposition. The Invicto is the largest Maruti Suzuki vehicle, speaking in terms of dimensions. It is also carries the largest weight of aspirations for the company and is its priciest model in the country yet. But for all the talks and comparisons, what does it bring to the battlefield?

Here is the first-drive review of Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

 

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Exterior impressions

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The Invicto is as big and as imposing as the Innova Hycross. In terms of dimensions, both vehicles are identical. Even in terms of design cues, most elements are shared except some significant bits that lend the Maruti MPV a tad bit of freshness. The face, for instance, gets a reworked - and larger - grille with twin slats converging on the Suzuki logo. The bumper is new and so are the reworked LED turn indicators towards the bottom. It also gets Nexa three-dot LED DRLs and lighting system. The central air intake is larger than what is on the Hycross while there is some silver garnish to complete the look.

A look at the front face of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
A look at the front face of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

From the side, the Invicto is absolutely identical to the Hycross except for the alloy design. This model sits on 17-inch wheels although the Hycross also offers larger 18-inch wheels. The wheel arches, the character line, the belt line, the window sizes - all are otherwise carried forward.

The belt line, character line and wheel arches on the side profile of Invicto are identical to that on the Innova Hycross.
The belt line, character line and wheel arches on the side profile of Invicto are identical to that on the Innova Hycross.

Over at the rear, the Invicto gets a different treatment for its LED tail lights. The three-dot LED lights here give it a fresher appeal while there is a chrome garnish on the rear bumper.

A closer look at the tail light design on the Invicto.
A closer look at the tail light design on the Invicto.

But all of these elements are minor at best and the Invicto mostly benefits from the familiar and mature looks that the Innova Hycross has had. It is a no-nonsense, mature visual language which does not go overboard from any angle.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Cabin and feature highlights

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The Invicto - much like Innova Hycross - offers seats in two layouts. There is an eight-seat layout but this review focuses on the seven-seat version with Captain's Seats in the middle row.

Dedicated seats in the middle row - complete with window shades, panoramic sunroof and a foldable tray - make this the place of choice inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
Dedicated seats in the middle row - complete with window shades, panoramic sunroof and a foldable tray - make this the place of choice inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

If space has not been an issue ever inside the Innova, it won't be inside the Invicto either. The middle-row seats are done well with enough space in the middle to squeeze in through here to the final row space. But there is also a tumble down function from the side to allow for an easier passage. The middle-row passengers get a foldable tray with cup holders and benefit the most from a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting on top. The top variant of Invicto is one down from the top variant of Innova Hycross which means a more affordable price tag but also means there are no Ottoman Seats and no JBL-powered music system.

Dedicated AC vents for all three rows is great and this alone would ensure that not many would complain of being thrown to the last row. Space here is one of the best on any three-row vehicle in the country and there are storage and charging options galore too.

The Invicto is one of very few vehicles in India where being dispatched to the third row does not seem like a punishment.
The Invicto is one of very few vehicles in India where being dispatched to the third row does not seem like a punishment.

With all three rows up, there is 239 litres of boot space and that is generous enough for short trips. But this space can be expanded to up to 600 litres depending on how the seats are folded. And more luggage may not necessarily mean more muscle power because the Invicto comes with powered tailgate, something the Hycross does not have.

But back to the business end of the vehicle and the front row passenger and driver can look forward to a 10.1-inch infotainment screen - the largest ever inside a Maruti vehicle. It supports the usual fare of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Suzuki Connect for remote operations.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

The seven-inch all-digital driver display, in comparison, is a let down and looks arcade-ish. This is also the same unit that is inside the Innova Hycross and the only other alternative would have been the screen that is on the Brezza and Grand Vitara - not too great for a premium MPV either.

But what makes up for this are factors like decent materials on the dashboard and seats (ventilated), power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, a bronze outline over the vertically-oriented center console and plenty of storage spaces here as well.

The cabin of the Invicto too isn't radically different from that of the Innova Hycross and this once again helps its cause. There is acres of space and the promise of a lot of comfort. The feature list is decent but while powered tailgate and ambient lighting on top are Invicto-exclusive, there is not much that is otherwise radically different.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and drive highlights

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Invicto is the first-ever model from Maruti Suzuki which comes with only automatic transmission.
Invicto is the first-ever model from Maruti Suzuki which comes with only automatic transmission.

It is very important to note first up that the Invicto is only offered with the strong hybrid technology and therefore, any price comparisons with the most-affordable variant of the Innova Hycross - the mild-hybrid versions - won't be fair.

That said, the Invicto makes use of the same trusty 2.0-litre petrol motor that is under the hood of the Innova Hycross as well. This engine comes mated to an e-CVT transmission unit and puts out a total of 184 hp and offers a little over 200 Nm of torque. What these figures mean for the large MPV in the real world is a steady drive trait with a lot of pulling power if and when required.

Maruti Suzuki claims Invicto offers a mileage of 23.24 kmpl.
Maruti Suzuki claims Invicto offers a mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

Although this test unit had just two occupants and no luggage, the Invicto's drive through Jodhpur city and on the highways just outside provided - yet again - ample examples of just why the mechanics are so much fun. The Invicto - much like the Innova Hycross - drives like a car despite its proportions and weights while munching mile after mile with tireless ease.

The steering is typically well set up and the three drive modes - including Sports - provides a healthy dose of the character that is sought. Triple-digit speeds come up relatively quick and the Invicto remains well composed through it all.

The suspension, however, is a slight let down and is a tad too soft for personal preferences. What this means is that regardless of speeds, one would inevitably notice slight and constant jitters from the seats. This is the only one noticable blemish in what is otherwise a great drive and ride experience here.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Verdict

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Maruti Suzuki has no plans of exporting Invicto at the moment. It will also not be sent for fleet operations at the moment.
Maruti Suzuki has no plans of exporting Invicto at the moment. It will also not be sent for fleet operations at the moment.

It isn't easy to mount a challenge to the Innova - Crysta or Hycross. Many a valiant challenger has come and withered away. So in many ways, it would have taken a twin brother to launch what could be a scathing challenge for the crown. And that is precisely what the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is and does.

The Invicto is a confident, spacious and premium offering that replicates the strengths of Innova Hycross point-by-point. The question then is if the potential buyer would choose it over Innova? Much would depend on the goodwill that Maruti Suzuki's sales and service network is able to extend to an entirely different crop of buyers, many of whom swear by Toyota's robust network. A lot would also depend on waiting periods for both vehicles and how quickly each company is able to fulfil order banks even if the production takes place at the same Bidadi facility.

Invicto won't rake up numbers Maruti Suzuki is accustomed to. But the company isn't expecting thousands and thousands of Invictos to be offloaded either. Instead, it is a strong show of intent that an already fast-diversifying model lineup is alive and buzzing.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Images

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image 1
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Colours

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Majestic Silver
Mystic White
Stellar Bronze
Nexa Blue Celestial
Majestic silver

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Maruti Suzuki Invicto User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
3.5Safety
3.5Design
4.5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect for city riding
The mileage and driving experience are excellent , offering great value for money . It comes with useful features, comfortable seats, and is overall a very good car.
By: Sahil kumar (Apr 4, 2026)
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High Performance and Good Pickup
It's a nice car with a beautiful design. The mileage remains consistent even after servicing. I would recommend it to everyone. The pickup is excellent.
By: Abhi (Dec 16, 2024)
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Related News

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety
26 Sept 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP
25 Sept 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
Invicto is the first-ever model from Maruti Suzuki which comes with only automatic transmission.
Thinking of Maruti Suzuki Invicto? Here are 5 rivals worth considering
8 Feb 2025
The Suzuki Invicto and the BYD eMax 7 are two very different MPVs at heart. One is powered by a petrol-hybrid engine whereas the other comes laid with an all-electric powertrain.
BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?
12 Oct 2024
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 Maruti Suzuki Invicto Related News

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Specifications and Features

Max Power150 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque188 Nm
Mileage23.24 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1987 cc
SunroofYes
Max Speed170 kmph
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
View all Invicto specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Invicto in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Invicto's petrol variant is 23.24 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Zeta Plus 7 STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
23.24 kmpl

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