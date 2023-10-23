Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Carse6 vs Invicto

BYD e6 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2024, when choosing between the BYD e6 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Speed
130 Kmph-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm
Driving Range
415 Km1208 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06028,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00024,79,000
RTO
16,0002,63,900
Insurance
1,39,5601,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00961,697

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Leaked photo of the incoming Kia Carnival MPV. Image courtesy: Instagram/motorsjason
    Facelift Kia Carnival MPV images leaked; India launch in 2024
    23 Oct 2023
    Maruti Suzuki offers four automatic transmission systems across 16 of its models.
    Maruti Suzuki hits big landmark of selling 10 lakh automatic vehicles
    18 Oct 2023
    More than half of the patents BYD has filed over the last 20 years are related to electric vehicle batteries.
    This Chinese EV maker takes the patent crown with over 13,000 applications
    25 Sept 2023
    Maruti Suzuki now has a robust SUV portfolio which is adding wind to its proverbial sails.
    Maruti Suzuki continues its march in October; Brezza, Grand Vitara SUVs provide biggest thrust
    1 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    View all
     