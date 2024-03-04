HT Auto
BYD Seal EV to launch In India tomorrow: Check range, features price and specs

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2024, 13:56 PM
  • BYD, the Chinese EV giant, is set to launch the Seal in India on March 5, marking its third electric car introduction in the country.
BYD SEAL EV
BYD is set to launch the Seal EV on March 5. The company commenced the bookings for the EV earlier in February. (REUTERS)
BYD SEAL EV
BYD is set to launch the Seal EV on March 5. The company commenced the bookings for the EV earlier in February.

Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD is gearing up to launch its third offering for the Indian market tomorrow (March 5th) - the Seal EV. The company commenced the bookings for the electric vehicle (EV) earlier in February.

Expected to be priced between 55 lakh and 60 lakh, the Seal EV will serve as BYD's new flagship electric vehicle in India, joining the e6 MPV and the Atto3 crossover SUV, which are currently priced at 29.15 lakh and 33.99 lakh respectively. Both the prices are ex-showroom.

The BYD Seal EV is expected to come in a single variant, featuring an 82.5kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 570km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. The sedan will be equipped with a rear axle-mounted motor that generates 230bhp and 360Nm of peak torque, accelerating from zero to 100kmph in under six seconds.

BYD Seal: Visual and technical details

In terms of dimensions, the Seal EV measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height. Inspired by the Ocean X concept showcased in 2021, the Seal boasts an aerodynamic body with a drag coefficient of just 0.21 cd. Its exterior features crystal LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and full-width LED taillights.

Also Read : BYD Seal U revealed with 500 km of range, is brand's first plug-in hybrid SUV

Inside, the Seal offers a premium look with soft-touch materials. The dashboard is highlighted by a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one found in the Atto 3. The digital driver display is 10.25 inches. Additional features include a head-up display and two wireless charging pads.

BYD Seal: Safety

Safety is a key focus for the Seal, which has received a 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. The vehicle scored 89 per cent for adult occupants, 87 per cent for child occupants, 82 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 76 per cent in Safety Assist.

Safety features include dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioners, belt load limiters, side airbags, a centre airbag, ISOFIX child seat mounts, airbag cut-off switch, seatbelt reminders, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System, and Fatigue/Distraction Detection.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST
TAGS: e6 BYD BYD Seal BYD Atto3 BYD e6

