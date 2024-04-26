Statiq announces free charging for EV owners across 4 South Indian states

EV charging solutions provider, Statiq, has announced free charging for electric vehicle users in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. EV owners - four-wheeler and two-wheeler - will be able to utilise Statiq’s public charging infrastructure to charge their vehicles across the state. The company says its new campaign aims to advocate for cleaner energy options and encourage users to explore “public charging options for long-distance or inter-city travel."

Statiq kicked off its free charging campaign in Karnataka first and the company says the tremendous response prompted it to expand to other South Indan states. The company presently has over 400 EV charging points operational across Karnataka and the company says its installation will be compatible with models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and Tata Tiago EV. It will also support electric two-wheelers like the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube and more.

Statiq has over 7,000 fast charging points across India and aims to expand to over 20,000 by the end of 2025

EV owners need to download the Statiq mobile app to enable free charging. The service works as simple as a plug-and-play device and the company says there aren't any hidden charges involved either. Furthermore, consumers can charge their vehicles multiple times and there are no restrictions on the time a vehicle is plugged in at the charging point. We suggest EV owners be responsible and plug out their EVs in time to allow other users to benefit from the free campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, Akshit Bansal, Founder & CEO - Statiq, said, "The ambitious goal set by India to achieve net zero by 2070, as highlighted at UNFCC COP26, highlights the essential contribution of EVs. Statiq remains committed to providing cleaner energy through state-of-the-art and innovative EV charging solutions across India in the coming months and years. Through this campaign, we aim to raise more awareness so that more people choose the EV way, while simultaneously increasing our visibility in the South market."

Ashish Aggarwal, Director, Product Growth and Marketing - Statiq, said, “Our decision to offer free charging in Karnataka goes beyond mere convenience; it's a strategic move to boost sustainable mobility forward. Existing EV users benefit from firsthand experience with our dependable infrastructure, while prospective users are urged to embrace the electric revolution. This initiative also elevates Statiq's market presence, especially in South India. By showcasing our commitment to innovation and sustainability, we're confident this campaign will drive positive change in the automotive industry and contribute to a cleaner future for all."

Statiq’s charging points range between 30 kW, 60 kW and 120 kW. All of the charging points listed on the app are fast chargers. Passenger EV sales have doubled to two per cent in the last year, as per a report by Counterpoint Research, while EV volumes are expected to grow by 66 per cent in 2024. Statiq collectively has over 7,000 charging points across Tier I, II and III markets across the country. The company aims to scale up to 20,000 charging stations by the end of 2025.

