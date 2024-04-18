HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Google Maps Will Soon Show Ev Charging Stations To Help With Range Anxiety

Google Maps will soon show EV charging stations to help with range anxiety

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Google Maps is receiving a plethora of updates that will make it easier for electric vehicle owners to find EV chargers as well as detailed informatio
...
Kia EV6
Google Maps is receiving a plethora of updates that will make it easier for electric vehicle owners to find EV chargers as well as detailed information about them.
Kia EV6
Google Maps is receiving a plethora of updates that will make it easier for electric vehicle owners to find EV chargers as well as detailed information about them.

Google Maps is gradually getting smarter and in the process becoming more helpful for electric vehicle owners. The widely used navigation application is receiving a series of updates to make finding EV chargers and information about them easier than ever. These features will be rolled out for the users in the coming months. These updates are focused on the vehicles that come with Google built-in software.

With the increasing number of electric vehicles on the roads, demands for public charging infrastructure are growing rapidly. However, finding an EV charger often becomes a Herculean task compared to locating a conventional petrol pump. The upcoming Google Maps feature is expected to address this issue. While several EV chargers are located at the edge of a parking lot, some are tucked away and hidden in plain sight. This often makes it harder to find the chargers unless the EV owner knows where to look. The latest update for Google Maps is trying to address this problem.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : How to use Google Street View for navigation

Google Maps claimed to be showing Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered summaries describing the EV charger location based on information from user reviews. This feature will also show the users the route to the EV charger location with turn-by-turn navigation prompts. Besides helping users find EV chargers, Google is also collecting more information about them. Whenever users leave a review about the EV chargers, they will be asked for additional information such as the type of charging plugs, waiting time for charging etc. These pieces of information could be highly useful for other users to determine whether or not to use that EV charger.

Initially, these features will be available for vehicles with Google built-in and the EV charger information will be automatically displayed whenever the battery charge is low at a certain level. The feature is slated to be rolled out for the users in the US primarily, while later it will be available in other regions. This feature is claimed to be highly useful for electric vehicle owners who take long journeys.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.