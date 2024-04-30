HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz to ditch next-gen Apple CarPlay for exclusive OS, CEO reveals

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2024, 14:32 PM
Mercedes-Benz has taken the decision to forego the next generation of Apple CarPlay in favour of its own operating system. CEO Ola Källenius emphasise
Mercedes benz CEO, Ola Källenius has revealed that the company has decided to forego the next generation of Apple CarPlay in favour of its own operating system.
Mercedes benz CEO, Ola Källenius has revealed that the company has decided to forego the next generation of Apple CarPlay in favour of its own operating system.

Mercedes-Benz customers might find themselves without the next update for Apple CarPlay, as the luxury automaker opts to forge ahead with its own operating system. In an era where mobile connectivity has become a cornerstone of the automotive industry, tech giants like Google and Apple continuously push boundaries to deliver top-tier mobile integration.

Two years prior, Apple unveiled its much-anticipated next-generation CarPlay, touting a roster of carmakers set to integrate the platform. Among them was Mercedes-Benz. However, recent revelations indicate that the automaker has chosen not to adopt the forthcoming CarPlay update scheduled for release this year. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius shed light on this decision in an interview with The Verge, emphasising the company's commitment to its proprietary operating system.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz ditches plan of 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine for EQS EV

Källenius expounded on the significance of their in-house OS, describing it as the "central nervous system" of the vehicle's software architecture. This holistic approach, he argued, is pivotal in delivering a superior customer experience that seamlessly integrates with the vehicle's functionalities. According to Källenius, this level of integration and customization can only be achieved by the manufacturer itself.

Despite the decision to forgo the next-gen CarPlay, Mercedes-Benz remains committed to supporting the current generation of CarPlay and Android Auto, offering customers the flexibility to choose the platform that best suits their preferences. Källenius reiterated their stance on providing options, allowing users to seamlessly switch between systems based on their individual needs and preferences.

While some automakers, such as General Motors, have completely replaced CarPlay with Google's platform, Mercedes-Benz is collaborating with Google to redefine in-car mapping and driving assistance. This partnership aims to develop the next generation of in-car navigation systems, marrying advanced mapping technology with cutting-edge driving assistance features.

Meanwhile, Apple's recent announcement revealed Porsche and Aston Martin as the inaugural brands to feature the new CarPlay update. However, it seems that Mercedes-Benz is strategically focused on its proprietary OS to provide bespoke experience to its customers.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2024, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Mercedes-Benz Aston Martin mercedes benz aston martin porsche apple carplay apple google

