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ASTON MARTIN DB12

₹4.59 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aston Martin DB12 Price:

Aston Martin DB12 is priced at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aston Martin DB12?

The Aston Martin DB12 is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

What are the Aston Martin DB12 colour options?

Aston Martin DB12 comes in sixteen colour options: Plasma Blue, Onyx Black, Magnetic Silver, Concours Blue, Magneto Bronze, Storm Purple, Ultramarine Black, Xenon Grey, Jet Black, Minotaur Green, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, Lightning Silver, China Grey, Liquid Crimson, Quasar Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martin DB12 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 5198 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martin DB12 rivals are Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, McLaren 720S, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Aston Martin Vantage.

What is the mileage of Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martin DB12 comes with a mileage of 12.75 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martin DB12 offers a 2 Seater configuration.

Aston Martin DB12 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    5198 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.75 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    670 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    800 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1875 kg
View All DB12 SpecsView specs icon

Aston Martin DB12 Videos

  • Full Videos

Aston Martin DB12 Variants

Aston Martin DB12 price starts at ₹ 4.59 Cr .
1 Variant Available
DB12 Coupe
₹4.59 Cr*
5198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Aston Martin DB12 Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
Aston Martin celebrates Pebble Beach's 75th with three bespoke DB12 S Coupes, honoring 1950s DB2 race cars.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Aug 2026
In July 2026, the Indian auto market saw record sales with a significant shift towards alternative fuels, diminishing petrol's dominance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
A survey reveals 66% of older petrol car owners report over 10% mileage drop and increased wear with E20 fuel.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
The MG Majestor offers a unique five-year unlimited km warranty, featuring a powerful diesel engine and competitive pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
India's used-car market is poised to grow significantly, potentially becoming the world's third largest by 2030.Read Full Story

Aston Martin DB12 Visual Comparison

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Aston Martin DB12 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12 image
Rs. 4.59 CrOnwards-670 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe2--4739 mm1940 mm1279 mm-
Lamborghini Huracan SterratoLamborghini Huracan Sterrato imageRs. 4.61 CrOnwards-602 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4525 mm1956 mm1248 mm5.45 metresDB12VSHuracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan STOLamborghini Huracan STO imageRs. 4.99 CrOnwards-630 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150454919451220-DB12VSHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan TecnicaLamborghini Huracan Tecnica imageRs. 4.04 CrOnwards-859 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4567 mm1933 mm1165 mm5.75 metresDB12VSHuracan Tecnica
McLaren 720SMcLaren 720S imageRs. 4.65 CrOnwards-711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4107584543205911946.05DB12VS720S
Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 Tributo imageRs. 4.02 CrOnwards
51
711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4-200461119791206-DB12VSF8 Tributo

Aston Martin DB12 Images

Aston Martin DB12 Image 1
Aston Martin DB12 Image 2
Aston Martin DB12 Image 3
Aston Martin DB12 Image 4
Aston Martin DB12 Image 5
Aston Martin DB12 Image 6

Aston Martin DB12 Colours

Aston Martin DB12 is available in the 16 Colours in India.

Plasma Blue
Onyx Black
Magnetic Silver
Concours Blue
Magneto Bronze
Storm Purple
Ultramarine Black
Xenon Grey
Jet Black
Minotaur Green
Titanium Grey
Volcano Red
Lightning Silver
China Grey
Liquid Crimson
Quasar Blue
Plasma blue

Aston Martin DB12 Alternatives

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
DB12vsHuracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
DB12vsHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
DB12vsHuracan Tecnica
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
DB12vs720S
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr
DB12vsF8 Tributo
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
DB12vsVantage

Aston Martin DB12 Related News

Aston Martin’s three DB12 S “VMF” editions draw inspiration from the brand’s 1951 DB2 racing cars for Pebble Beach’s 75th anniversary.
Aston Martin unveils three bespoke DB12 S editions inspired by 1952 DB2 models
13 Aug 2026
The newly unveiled Aston Martin DB12 S gets improved mechanically and aesthetically.
Aston Martin DB12 S unveiled globally, gets a V8 with 690 bhp
9 Oct 2025
The Palm Beach Edition of the Aston Martin DB12 Volante has been created in collaboration with the brand's customisation arm called 'Q'.
Check out the new Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach edition serving looks in ‘Frosted Glass Blue’
31 May 2025
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has added the Aston Martin DB12 to his garage, which joins several other exotics
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys India’s first Aston Martin DB12 worth 4.59 crore
16 Mar 2024
The Aston Martin DB12 ushers in a new era for the British supercar manufacturer.
Aston Martin DB12 supercar launched in India at 4.59 crore
29 Sept 2023
View all
 Aston Martin DB12 Related News

Aston Martin DB12 Specifications and Features

Max Power670 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque800 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12.75 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine5198 cc
SunroofYes
Max Speed325 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all DB12 specs and features

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