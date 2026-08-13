Aston Martin DB12 Price:

Aston Martin DB12 is priced at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aston Martin DB12?

The Aston Martin DB12 is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

What are the Aston Martin DB12 colour options?

Aston Martin DB12 comes in sixteen colour options: Plasma Blue, Onyx Black, Magnetic Silver, Concours Blue, Magneto Bronze, Storm Purple, Ultramarine Black, Xenon Grey, Jet Black, Minotaur Green, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, Lightning Silver, China Grey, Liquid Crimson, Quasar Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martin DB12 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 5198 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martin DB12 rivals are Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, McLaren 720S, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Aston Martin Vantage.

What is the mileage of Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martin DB12 comes with a mileage of 12.75 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martin DB12 offers a 2 Seater configuration.