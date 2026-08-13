Aston Martin DB12 Key Specs
- Engine5198 cc
- Mileage12.75 kmpl
- Power670 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque800 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1875 kg
Aston Martin DB12 is priced at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Aston Martin DB12 is available in 1 variant - Coupe.
Aston Martin DB12 comes in sixteen colour options: Plasma Blue, Onyx Black, Magnetic Silver, Concours Blue, Magneto Bronze, Storm Purple, Ultramarine Black, Xenon Grey, Jet Black, Minotaur Green, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, Lightning Silver, China Grey, Liquid Crimson, Quasar Blue.
Aston Martin DB12 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 5198 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Aston Martin DB12 rivals are Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, McLaren 720S, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Aston Martin Vantage.
Aston Martin DB12 comes with a mileage of 12.75 kmpl (Company claimed).
Aston Martin DB12 offers a 2 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Aston Martin DB12
|Rs. 4.59 CrOnwards
|-
|670 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|2
|-
|-
|4739 mm
|1940 mm
|1279 mm
|-
|Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
|Rs. 4.61 CrOnwards
|-
|602 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150 litres
|4525 mm
|1956 mm
|1248 mm
|5.45 metres
|DB12VSHuracan Sterrato
|Lamborghini Huracan STO
|Rs. 4.99 CrOnwards
|-
|630 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150
|4549
|1945
|1220
|-
|DB12VSHuracan STO
|Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
|Rs. 4.04 CrOnwards
|-
|859 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150 litres
|4567 mm
|1933 mm
|1165 mm
|5.75 metres
|DB12VSHuracan Tecnica
|McLaren 720S
|Rs. 4.65 CrOnwards
|-
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|107
|58
|4543
|2059
|1194
|6.05
|DB12VS720S
|Ferrari F8 Tributo
|Rs. 4.02 CrOnwards
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|200
|4611
|1979
|1206
|-
|DB12VSF8 Tributo
Aston Martin DB12 is available in the 16 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|670 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|800 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12.75 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|5198 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|325 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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