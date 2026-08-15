Ferrari 812 Key Specs
- Engine6496 cc
- Mileage6.7 kmpl
- Power789 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque718 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1630 kg
Ferrari 812 is priced at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Ferrari 812 is available in 1 variant - Superfast.
Ferrari 812 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 6496 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Ferrari 812 rivals are Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Aston Martin DB12, McLaren 720S, McLaren 750S, Lamborghini Temerario.
Ferrari 812 comes with a mileage of 6.7 kmpl (Company claimed).
Ferrari 812 offers a 2 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Ferrari 812
|Rs. 5.2 CrOnwards
|-
|789 bhp
|718 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|-
|4657
|1971
|1276
|-
|Lamborghini Huracan STO
|Rs. 4.99 CrOnwards
|-
|630 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150
|4549
|1945
|1220
|-
|812VSHuracan STO
|Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
|Rs. 4.61 CrOnwards
|-
|602 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150 litres
|4525 mm
|1956 mm
|1248 mm
|5.45 metres
|812VSHuracan Sterrato
|Aston Martin DB12
|Rs. 4.59 CrOnwards
|-
|670 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|2
|-
|-
|4739 mm
|1940 mm
|1279 mm
|-
|812VSDB12
|McLaren 720S
|Rs. 4.65 CrOnwards
|-
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|107
|58
|4543
|2059
|1194
|6.05
|812VS720S
|McLaren 750S
|Rs. 5.91 CrOnwards
|-
|740 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|107 mm
|150 litres
|4569 mm
|2161 mm
|1196 mm
|6.2 metres
|812VS750S
|Max Power
|789 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|718 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|6.7 kmpl
|Engine
|6496 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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