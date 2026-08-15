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FERRARI 812

₹5.2 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ferrari 812 Price:

Ferrari 812 is priced at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ferrari 812?

The Ferrari 812 is available in 1 variant - Superfast.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ferrari 812?

Ferrari 812 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 6496 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ferrari 812?

Ferrari 812 rivals are Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Aston Martin DB12, McLaren 720S, McLaren 750S, Lamborghini Temerario.

What is the mileage of Ferrari 812?

Ferrari 812 comes with a mileage of 6.7 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Ferrari 812?

Ferrari 812 offers a 2 Seater configuration.

Ferrari 812 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    6496 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    6.7 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    789 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    718 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1630 kg
View All 812 SpecsView specs icon

Ferrari 812 Variants

Ferrari 812 price starts at ₹ 5.2 Cr .
1 Variant Available
812 Superfast
₹5.2 Cr*
6496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ferrari 812 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Indian Government's draft CAFE-III norms propose stricter fuel efficiency and emission standards for passenger vehicles by 2027, with incentives for cleaner technologies and a market-based compliance mechanism.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix ended Mercedes' streak, marking his first win with Ferrari in nearly two years.Read Full Story
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The summary highlights five underrated SUVs, detailing their specifications, features, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
The article compares five off-road vehicles, highlighting their capabilities, pricing, and specifications for extreme terrain navigation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Mar 2026
The article reviews various vehicles' safety ratings and engine specifications, including Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Tata Sierra, Mahindra Thar Roxx, and Toyota Fortuner.Read Full Story

Ferrari 812 Visual Comparison

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Ferrari 812 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Ferrari 812
Ferrari 812 image
Rs. 5.2 CrOnwards-789 bhp718 NmAutomaticCoupe6--465719711276-
Lamborghini Huracan STOLamborghini Huracan STO imageRs. 4.99 CrOnwards-630 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150454919451220-812VSHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan SterratoLamborghini Huracan Sterrato imageRs. 4.61 CrOnwards-602 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4525 mm1956 mm1248 mm5.45 metres812VSHuracan Sterrato
Aston Martin DB12Aston Martin DB12 imageRs. 4.59 CrOnwards-670 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe2--4739 mm1940 mm1279 mm-812VSDB12
McLaren 720SMcLaren 720S imageRs. 4.65 CrOnwards-711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4107584543205911946.05812VS720S
McLaren 750SMcLaren 750S imageRs. 5.91 CrOnwards-740 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe4107 mm150 litres4569 mm2161 mm1196 mm6.2 metres812VS750S

Ferrari 812 Images

Ferrari 812 Image 1
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Ferrari 812 Image 3
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Ferrari 812 Alternatives

Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
812vsHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
812vsHuracan Sterrato
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
812vsDB12
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
812vs720S
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
812vs750S
Lamborghini Temerario

Lamborghini Temerario

6 Cr
812vsTemerario

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Ferrari 812 Specifications and Features

Max Power789 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque718 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage6.7 kmpl
Engine6496 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 812 specs and features

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