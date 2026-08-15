Ferrari 812 Price:

Ferrari 812 is priced at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ferrari 812?

The Ferrari 812 is available in 1 variant - Superfast.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ferrari 812?

Ferrari 812 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 6496 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ferrari 812?

Ferrari 812 rivals are Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Aston Martin DB12, McLaren 720S, McLaren 750S, Lamborghini Temerario.

What is the mileage of Ferrari 812?

Ferrari 812 comes with a mileage of 6.7 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Ferrari 812?

Ferrari 812 offers a 2 Seater configuration.