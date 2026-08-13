McLaren 720S Key Specs
- Engine3994 cc
- Mileage8.2 kmpl
- Power711 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space58 litres
- Max Torque770 Nm
- Kerb Weight1468 kg
McLaren 720S is priced between Rs. 4.65 - 5.04 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The McLaren 720S is available in 2 variants - Coupe, Spider.
McLaren 720S has a ground clearance of 107.
McLaren 720S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3994 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
McLaren 720S rivals are Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Aston Martin DB12, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Ferrari 812.
McLaren 720S comes with a mileage of 8.2 kmpl (Company claimed).
McLaren 720S offers a 2 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|McLaren 720S
|Rs. 4.65 CrOnwards
|-
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|107
|58
|4543
|2059
|1194
|6.05
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Rs. 3.99 CrOnwards
|656 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|94 mm
|-
|4495 mm
|1980 mm
|1275 mm
|6 metres
|720SVSVantage
|Ferrari F8 Tributo
|Rs. 4.02 CrOnwards
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|200
|4611
|1979
|1206
|-
|720SVSF8 Tributo
|Aston Martin DB12
|Rs. 4.59 CrOnwards
|-
|670 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|2
|-
|-
|4739 mm
|1940 mm
|1279 mm
|-
|720SVSDB12
|Lamborghini Huracan STO
|Rs. 4.99 CrOnwards
|-
|630 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150
|4549
|1945
|1220
|-
|720SVSHuracan STO
|Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
|Rs. 4.61 CrOnwards
|-
|602 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150 litres
|4525 mm
|1956 mm
|1248 mm
|5.45 metres
|720SVSHuracan Sterrato
|Max Power
|711 bhp
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|770 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3994 cc
|Max Speed
|341 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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