McLaren 720S Price:

McLaren 720S is priced between Rs. 4.65 - 5.04 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for McLaren 720S?

The McLaren 720S is available in 2 variants - Coupe, Spider.

What is the ground clearance of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S has a ground clearance of 107.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3994 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S rivals are Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Aston Martin DB12, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Ferrari 812.

What is the mileage of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S comes with a mileage of 8.2 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S offers a 2 Seater configuration.