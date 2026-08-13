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MCLAREN 720S

₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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McLaren 720S Price:

McLaren 720S is priced between Rs. 4.65 - 5.04 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for McLaren 720S?

The McLaren 720S is available in 2 variants - Coupe, Spider.

What is the ground clearance of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S has a ground clearance of 107.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3994 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S rivals are Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Aston Martin DB12, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Ferrari 812.

What is the mileage of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S comes with a mileage of 8.2 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of McLaren 720S?

McLaren 720S offers a 2 Seater configuration.

McLaren 720S Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3994 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    711 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    58 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    770 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1468 kg
View All 720S SpecsView specs icon

McLaren 720S Variants

McLaren 720S price starts at ₹ 4.65 Cr and goes up to ₹ 5.04 Cr (Ex-showroom). McLaren 720S comes in 2 variants. McLaren 720S's top variant is Spider.
2 Variants Available
720S Coupe
₹4.65 Cr*
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
720S Spider
₹5.04 Cr*
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

McLaren 720S Latest Updates

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McLaren 720S Visual Comparison

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McLaren 720S comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
McLaren 720S
McLaren 720S image
Rs. 4.65 CrOnwards-711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4107584543205911946.05
Aston Martin VantageAston Martin Vantage imageRs. 3.99 CrOnwards
51
656 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe494 mm-4495 mm1980 mm1275 mm6 metres720SVSVantage
Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 Tributo imageRs. 4.02 CrOnwards
51
711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4-200461119791206-720SVSF8 Tributo
Aston Martin DB12Aston Martin DB12 imageRs. 4.59 CrOnwards-670 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe2--4739 mm1940 mm1279 mm-720SVSDB12
Lamborghini Huracan STOLamborghini Huracan STO imageRs. 4.99 CrOnwards-630 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150454919451220-720SVSHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan SterratoLamborghini Huracan Sterrato imageRs. 4.61 CrOnwards-602 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4525 mm1956 mm1248 mm5.45 metres720SVSHuracan Sterrato

McLaren 720S Images

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McLaren 720S Alternatives

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
720SvsVantage
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr
720SvsF8 Tributo
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
720SvsDB12
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
720SvsHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
720SvsHuracan Sterrato
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 Cr
720Svs812

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28 Dec 2022
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4 Dec 2021
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First Ferrari Luce sells for 383 crore, sets record for most expensive new car at auction
18 Aug 2026
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18 Aug 2026
The new limited edition only comes with cosmetic changes. There are no mechanical changes to the three-wheeler.
Youdha EPOD-Bharat Limited Edition electric three-wheeler unveiled with 227 km range
18 Aug 2026
India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, has advocated for making E10 petrol available in fuel stations alongside E20.
Here is what India's Chief Economic Advisor said on bringing back E10 petrol
18 Aug 2026
Spain received the maximum number of made-in-India electric cars in the first quarter of FY27.
Where did most made-in-India electric car shipments go in Q1 FY27?
18 Aug 2026
View all
 McLaren 720S Related News

McLaren 720S Specifications and Features

Max Power711 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque770 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8.2 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3994 cc
Max Speed341 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 720S specs and features

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