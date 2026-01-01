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Ferrari 812 Front Right Side
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Ferrari 812 Grille
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Ferrari 812 Left Side View
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Ferrari 812 Rear Right Side
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Ferrari 812 Side Mirror Body
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Ferrari 812 Taillight
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Ferrari 812 Superfast

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.93 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ferrari 812 Key Specs
Engine6496 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 812 specs and features

812 Superfast

812 Superfast Prices

The 812 Superfast, equipped with a V12 - 65 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.93 Crore (ex-showroom).

812 Superfast Mileage

All variants of the 812 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

812 Superfast Engine and Transmission

The 812 Superfast is powered by a 6496 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 789 bhp @ 8500 rpm and 718 Nm @ 7000 rpm of torque.

812 Superfast vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 812's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan STO priced ₹4.99 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced ₹4.61 Cr.

812 Superfast Specs & Features

The 812 Superfast has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Instantaneous Consumption, Brake Assist (BA), Rear Defogger, Rain-sensing Wipers and Sunglass Holder.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Price

812 Superfast

₹5.93 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,20,00,000
RTO
52,54,000
Insurance
20,36,698
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,92,91,198
EMI@12,74,399/mo
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Ferrari 812 Superfast Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V12 - 65
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
718 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
789 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6496 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbones
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4657
Wheelbase
2720
Kerb Weight
1630
Height
1276
Width
1971

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
92

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
Projector with Xenon
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Dual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Ferrari 812 Superfast EMI
EMI11,46,959 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,33,62,078
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,33,62,078
Interest Amount
1,54,55,473
Payable Amount
6,88,17,551

Ferrari 812 Alternatives

Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
812vsHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
812vsHuracan Sterrato
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
+11
812vsDB12
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
812vs720S
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
812vs750S
Lamborghini Temerario

Lamborghini Temerario

6 Cr
+12
812vsTemerario

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