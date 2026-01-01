|Engine
|6496 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 812 Superfast, equipped with a V12 - 65 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.93 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 812 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 812 Superfast is powered by a 6496 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 789 bhp @ 8500 rpm and 718 Nm @ 7000 rpm of torque.
In the 812's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan STO priced ₹4.99 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced ₹4.61 Cr.
The 812 Superfast has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Instantaneous Consumption, Brake Assist (BA), Rear Defogger, Rain-sensing Wipers and Sunglass Holder.