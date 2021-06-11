Saved Articles

HT Auto

McLaren 720S Spider

5.75 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
McLaren 720S Key Specs
Engine3994 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
720S Spider Latest Updates

720S is a 2 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of 720S Spider (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.75 Crore. It offers many features like Rear Defogger,

  • Engine Type: M840T
  • Max Torque: 770 Nm @ 7500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
  • BootSpace: 58
    McLaren 720S Spider Price

    Spider
    ₹5.75 Crore*On-Road Price
    3994 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,04,00,000
    RTO
    50,94,000
    Insurance
    19,74,998
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,74,69,498
    EMI@12,35,244/mo
    McLaren 720S Spider Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    M840T
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    770 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    711 bhp @ 7500 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.05
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    245 / 35 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Double Wishbone, Adaptive Dampers, Proactive Chassis Control II
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone, Adaptive Dampers, Proactive Chasiss Control II
    Rear Tyres
    305 / 30 R20
    Ground Clearance
    107
    Length
    4543
    Wheelbase
    2670
    Kerb Weight
    1468
    Height
    1194
    Width
    2059
    Bootspace
    58
    No of Seating Rows
    1
    Seating Capacity
    2
    Doors
    2
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Head-rests
    Front
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Driver Armrest
    No
    McLaren 720S Spider EMI
    EMI11,11,719 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,17,22,548
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,17,22,548
    Interest Amount
    1,49,80,610
    Payable Amount
    6,67,03,158

    McLaren 720S other Variants

    Coupe
    ₹5.30 Crore*On-Road Price
    3994 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,65,00,000
    RTO
    47,04,000
    Insurance
    18,24,604
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,30,29,104
    EMI@11,39,802/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    McLaren 720S Alternatives

    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma Coupe

    3.76 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    720S vs Roma
    Rolls-Royce Wraith

    Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe

    5 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    720S vs Wraith
    Ferrari F8 Tributo

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta

    4.02 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    720S vs F8 Tributo

