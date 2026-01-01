|Engine
|3902 cc
|Mileage
|7.75 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The F8 Tributo Berlinetta, equipped with a F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.59 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the F8 Tributo deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.75 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The F8 Tributo Berlinetta is powered by a 3902 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 711 bhp @ 7000 rpm and 770 Nm @ 3250 rpm of torque.
In the F8 Tributo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr or the McLaren GT priced ₹3.72 Cr.
The F8 Tributo Berlinetta has Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Puddle Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Gear Indicator, Limited Slip Differential (LSD), Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and 12V Power Outlets.