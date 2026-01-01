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F8 TributoPriceMileageSpecifications
Ferrari F8 Tributo Front Left Side
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Front Fog Lamp
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Front Wiper 96
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.59 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Key Specs
Engine3902 cc
Mileage7.75 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all F8 Tributo specs and features

F8 Tributo Berlinetta

F8 Tributo Berlinetta Prices

The F8 Tributo Berlinetta, equipped with a F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.59 Crore (ex-showroom).

F8 Tributo Berlinetta Mileage

All variants of the F8 Tributo deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.75 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

F8 Tributo Berlinetta Engine and Transmission

The F8 Tributo Berlinetta is powered by a 3902 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 711 bhp @ 7000 rpm and 770 Nm @ 3250 rpm of torque.

F8 Tributo Berlinetta vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the F8 Tributo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr or the McLaren GT priced ₹3.72 Cr.

F8 Tributo Berlinetta Specs & Features

The F8 Tributo Berlinetta has Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Puddle Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Gear Indicator, Limited Slip Differential (LSD), Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and 12V Power Outlets.

Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta Price

F8 Tributo Berlinetta

₹4.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,02,00,000
RTO
40,74,000
Insurance
15,81,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,58,56,161
EMI@9,85,628/mo
Add to Compare
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
604.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.75
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
711 bhp @ 7000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3902 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4611
Wheelbase
2650
Kerb Weight
1435
Height
1206
Width
1979

Capacity

Bootspace
200
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
78

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Dual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
No
Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta EMI
EMI8,87,065 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,12,70,544
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,12,70,544
Interest Amount
1,19,53,354
Payable Amount
5,32,23,898

Ferrari F8 Tributo Alternatives

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
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McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 Cr
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Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 Cr
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Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
F8 TributovsHuracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
+11
F8 TributovsDB12
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
F8 TributovsHuracan Sterrato

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