|Engine
|3902 cc
|Mileage
|7.75 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
F8 Tributo is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of F8 Tributo Berlinetta (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.59 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Berlinetta is 78 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Puddle Lamps, Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
