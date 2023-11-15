F8 Tributo is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of F8 Tributo Berlinetta (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.59 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission F8 Tributo is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of F8 Tributo Berlinetta (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.59 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Berlinetta is 78 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Puddle Lamps, Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V8 Max Torque: 770 Nm @ 3250 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 78 BootSpace: 200 Mileage of Berlinetta is 7.75 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less