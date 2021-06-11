Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|M840T
|6.6L V12
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|770 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|711 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹5,30,29,104
|₹5,70,43,493
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,65,00,000
|₹5,00,25,840
|RTO
|₹47,04,000
|₹50,56,584
|Insurance
|₹18,24,604
|₹19,60,569
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹11,39,802
|₹12,26,087