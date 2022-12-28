HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: This Drifting Mclaren 720s Wrapped In Christmas Lights Is A Unique Sight

Watch: This drifting McLaren 720S wrapped in Christmas lights is a unique sight

The McLaren 720S is already one of the most highly impressive supercars in the market. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online showing an even more unique iteration of the British supercar. However, the specific McLaren 720S we are talking about is not from the manufacturer itself but customised cosmetically by an owner without making any change to the stock model's body. The car has been spotted wrapped in Christmas lights and drifting around city streets. The video reveals that the entire supercar is wrapped with multicoloured Christmas lights, from the front splitter to the rear diffuser.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The McLaren 720S looks vibrantly colourful. (Image: Instagram/Alex Choi)
The McLaren 720S looks vibrantly colourful. (Image: Instagram/Alex Choi)
The McLaren 720S looks vibrantly colourful. (Image: Instagram/Alex Choi)
The McLaren 720S looks vibrantly colourful. (Image: Instagram/Alex Choi)

These vibrantly colourful lights made the McLaren 720S so bright that the car's crisp silhouette couldn't be made out perfectly in the dark. The Instagram video shows some B-Roll shots of tyre smoke, paddle shifting and Christmas lights flapping in the wind. Also, it shows the supercar performing stunts like doughnuts, burnouts and general sliding. The shots in the video have been remixed with Christmas music.

The McLaren 720S is the auto manufacturer's second all-new model in the McLaren Super Series. It arrived in the market, replacing the 650S in May 2017 after being introduced to the world at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017. The 720S supercar, according to McLaren, comes as 91 per cent new compared to its predecessor. This supercar is built on a modified carbon monocoque chassis, which is lightweight and stiffer than the previous model, the 650S. This two-door coupe has a rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drive, while the butterfly doors of the car give it an even more unique visual appearance.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Will buying a car in 2023 hurt more?

Speaking about the powertrain of the McLaren 720S, the car gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This power mill is well capable of churning out 710 hp of peak power and 770 Nm of maximum torque. The McLaren 720S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds at a top speed of 341 kmph.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: McLaren McLaren 720S supercar sportscar luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Watch: This drifting McLaren 720S wrapped in Christmas lights is a unique sight
Watch: This drifting McLaren 720S wrapped in Christmas lights is a unique sight
Mahindra Scorpio-N gets new variants. Here is what is new about them
Mahindra Scorpio-N gets new variants. Here is what is new about them
In pics: Royal Enfield Himalayan modified with 500cc engine & carbon fibre parts
In pics: Royal Enfield Himalayan modified with 500cc engine & carbon fibre parts
This custom-built Royal Enfield Himalayan gets 500cc engine & carbon fibre parts
This custom-built Royal Enfield Himalayan gets 500cc engine & carbon fibre parts
Are car brands sourcing forced-labour goods from China?
Are car brands sourcing forced-labour goods from China?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city