HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Rolls Royce Spectre Ev: First Look

Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look

Rolls Royce has formally entered the electric vehicle space with the debut of the Spectre, it first ultra-luxury EV. The Spectre claims to offer a range of 520 kms on a single charge. Here is a first look at the Spectre EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 18:31 PM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Rolls-royce Dawn (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Dawn
6598 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.71 kmpl
₹9.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 18:31 PM IST
TAGS: Spectre Rolls Royce Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Spectre, Rolls Royce's first electric car with 520-km range, breaks cover
Spectre, Rolls Royce's first electric car with 520-km range, breaks cover
In pics: Nissan X-Trail gets ready to make a comeback in India
In pics: Nissan X-Trail gets ready to make a comeback in India
This Renault concept EV is a rugged off-roader
This Renault concept EV is a rugged off-roader
Tesla introduces home charging stations that can be used for other EVs too
Tesla introduces home charging stations that can be used for other EVs too
Tata Motors to deliver 200 electric buses to Jammu and Kashmir
Tata Motors to deliver 200 electric buses to Jammu and Kashmir

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city