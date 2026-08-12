Rolls-Royce Phantom: Overview

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the flagship luxury sedan from the British marque, representing the pinnacle of handcrafted automotive opulence. Currently in its eighth generation, the Phantom VIII features an elegant design, a powerful V12 engine, and a cabin tailored to deliver an unmatched chauffeur-driven experience. The model offers two wheelbase configurations, an extensive list of features, and customisation options rarely matched in the automotive world.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Price

The Rolls-Royce Phantom price in India starts at ₹9.50 crore (ex-showroom). The Phantom Extended Wheelbase (EWB) variant commands a premium due to its longer dimensions and added rear-seat comfort enhancements.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Launch Date

The eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom was launched in India on February 23, 2018. It continues to be offered in updated forms through bespoke commissions and factory-backed enhancements.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Variants & Colour Options

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is offered in two main configurations: the standard model and the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) variant, which is longer by 220mm to enhance rear cabin space. The sedan is available in a broad palette of 17 colours, including Petra Gold, Imperial Jade, Iguazu Blue, Smokey Quartz, Graphite, Darkest Tungsten, Diamond Black, Arctic White, English White, Salamanca Blue, Belladonna Purple, and more, allowing for extensive personalisation.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage is 9.8 kmpl. Real-world efficiency may vary depending on driving patterns, terrain, and usage.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Specs & Features

Under the bonnet, the Phantom VIII is powered by a 6.8-litre (marketed as 6.75-litre), twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine that generates 650 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Phantom retains hallmark Rolls-Royce styling elements such as the Pantheon grille, the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem, and sleek laser LED headlamps with a high-beam range exceeding 600 metres. The model also features pneumatic suspension with adaptive dampers and active anti-roll bars, collectively known as the “Magic Carpet Ride”.

On the feature front, the car boasts rear-hinged coach doors, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual rear infotainment screens, a high-resolution head-up display, and a drinks cabinet integrated between the rear seats. Other highlights include built-in umbrellas in the rear doors and rich wood veneer, leather, and metal detailing throughout the cabin.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Safety

The Phantom comes equipped with an extensive suite of safety and assistance technologies, including a four-camera system with panoramic view, adaptive cruise control, alertness assistant, laser headlights, and Wi-Fi hotspot. The inclusion of a 7x3-inch high-definition head-up display further enhances visibility and driver focus.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Offers & Deals

As a bespoke luxury offering, the Rolls-Royce Phantom does not typically come with standard promotional deals. Instead, buyers are offered customisation programs through the brand’s bespoke commissioning service.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Rivals

The Rolls-Royce Phantom competes in the ultra-luxury sedan segment with rivals such as the Bentley Flying Spur and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, both of which offer premium features but do not match the Phantom’s level of personalisation and brand exclusivity.