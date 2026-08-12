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ROLLS-ROYCE Phantom

₹8.99 - 29.2 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
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Rolls-Royce Phantom: Overview

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the flagship luxury sedan from the British marque, representing the pinnacle of handcrafted automotive opulence. Currently in its eighth generation, the Phantom VIII features an elegant design, a powerful V12 engine, and a cabin tailored to deliver an unmatched chauffeur-driven experience. The model offers two wheelbase configurations, an extensive list of features, and customisation options rarely matched in the automotive world.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Price

The Rolls-Royce Phantom price in India starts at 9.50 crore (ex-showroom). The Phantom Extended Wheelbase (EWB) variant commands a premium due to its longer dimensions and added rear-seat comfort enhancements.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Launch Date

The eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom was launched in India on February 23, 2018. It continues to be offered in updated forms through bespoke commissions and factory-backed enhancements.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Variants & Colour Options

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is offered in two main configurations: the standard model and the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) variant, which is longer by 220mm to enhance rear cabin space. The sedan is available in a broad palette of 17 colours, including Petra Gold, Imperial Jade, Iguazu Blue, Smokey Quartz, Graphite, Darkest Tungsten, Diamond Black, Arctic White, English White, Salamanca Blue, Belladonna Purple, and more, allowing for extensive personalisation.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage is 9.8 kmpl. Real-world efficiency may vary depending on driving patterns, terrain, and usage.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Specs & Features

Under the bonnet, the Phantom VIII is powered by a 6.8-litre (marketed as 6.75-litre), twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine that generates 650 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Phantom retains hallmark Rolls-Royce styling elements such as the Pantheon grille, the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem, and sleek laser LED headlamps with a high-beam range exceeding 600 metres. The model also features pneumatic suspension with adaptive dampers and active anti-roll bars, collectively known as the “Magic Carpet Ride”.

On the feature front, the car boasts rear-hinged coach doors, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual rear infotainment screens, a high-resolution head-up display, and a drinks cabinet integrated between the rear seats. Other highlights include built-in umbrellas in the rear doors and rich wood veneer, leather, and metal detailing throughout the cabin.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Safety

The Phantom comes equipped with an extensive suite of safety and assistance technologies, including a four-camera system with panoramic view, adaptive cruise control, alertness assistant, laser headlights, and Wi-Fi hotspot. The inclusion of a 7x3-inch high-definition head-up display further enhances visibility and driver focus.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Offers & Deals

As a bespoke luxury offering, the Rolls-Royce Phantom does not typically come with standard promotional deals. Instead, buyers are offered customisation programs through the brand’s bespoke commissioning service.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Rivals

The Rolls-Royce Phantom competes in the ultra-luxury sedan segment with rivals such as the Bentley Flying Spur and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, both of which offer premium features but do not match the Phantom’s level of personalisation and brand exclusivity.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    6749 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    7.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    563 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    548 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    900 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2635 kg
View All Phantom SpecsView specs icon

Rolls-Royce Phantom Variants

Rolls-Royce Phantom price starts at ₹ 8.99 Cr and goes up to ₹ 29.2 Cr (Ex-showroom). Rolls-Royce Phantom comes in 2 variants. Rolls-Royce Phantom's top variant is Centenary Edition.
2 Variants Available
Phantom Sedan
₹8.99 Cr*
6749 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Phantom Centenary Edition
₹29.2 Cr*
6749 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
India's passenger vehicle market shifts towards SUVs, with exports and EV adoption driving growth and innovation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Rolls-Royce unveils Phantom Regatta, inspired by English sailing yachts, featuring bespoke nautical design elements and craftsmanship.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Jun 2026
The article reviews various 4x4 SUVs in India, highlighting features, pricing, and capabilities of models like Jimny, Thar Roxx, Gurkha, MU-X, ScorpioN, and Fortuner.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
The article reviews various SUVs, highlighting their performance, comfort, and suitability for long-distance travel, along with starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
India's used-car market is poised to grow significantly, potentially becoming the world's third largest by 2030, driven by changing buyer preferences.Read Full Story
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Images

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Rolls-Royce Phantom User Reviews & Ratings

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5Design
5Value For Money
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User Reviews

A True Symbol of Luxury and Prestige
The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII represents the absolute pinnacle of automotive luxury, craftsmanship, and presence. It is not merely a car, but a statement of authority, refinement, and timeless elegance. Designed for those who value serenity over speed and prestige over performance figures, the Phantom VIII stands as the flagship of the Rolls-Royce brand and is arguably the most luxurious production sedan in the world.
By: Munna nayi (Jan 30, 2026)
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Related News

The newly unveiled Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary gets a bold contrasting colourway.
Rolls-Royce celebrates 100 years of hard work, the Phantom Centenary Private Collection unveiled…
24 Oct 2025
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle is a special car inspired by Couture Lace.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle inspired by Couture Lace will have you drooling. Check it out…
5 Jul 2025
Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ is a one-of-one car inspired by James Bond’s iconic movie 'Goldfinger'.
This Rolls Royce Phantom gets a solid 18-carat gold bar in cabin
27 Oct 2024
Rolls-Royce has built a one-off Phantom Goldfinger as part of a three-year-long commissioned project to celebrate sixty years since the iconic 007 film hit the big screens.
“This is gold Mr Bond”: One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom with 18K gold celebrates 60 years of Goldfinger
26 Oct 2024
Nita Ambani's new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is spec'd in a regal shade of Rose Quartz with the interior finished in Orchid Velvet
Nita Ambani buys a personalised Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth over 12 crore
9 Apr 2024
View all
 Rolls-Royce Phantom Related News

Rolls-Royce Phantom Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power563 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque900 Nm
Keyless EntryNo
Mileage7.1 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6749 cc
SunroofNo
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Phantom specs and features

Rolls-Royce Phantom Mileage

Rolls-Royce Phantom in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Rolls-Royce Phantom's petrol variant is 7.1 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan comes with a 100 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sedan
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
7.1 kmpl

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