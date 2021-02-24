Home > Rollsroyce > Phantomviii

Rolls-royce Phantom-viii (HT Auto photo)

₹ 9.5 Crs* Onwards

Ex showroom price
Mileage 6.71 kmpl
Engine 6,749 cc
Transmission Automatic (dual clutch) - 6 gears, manual override, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
Rolls-Royce Phantom-viii Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Phantom VIII Sedan

₹ 9.5 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Engine Type
6.8L V12 engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 1700 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.71 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Supercharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
multi-link rear axle
Front Suspension
Double wishbone front axle
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Length
5770 mm
Wheelbase
3552 mm
Kerb Weight
2635 kg
Height
1648 mm
Width
2018 mm
Bootspace
548 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres

