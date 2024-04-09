What is the on-road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Pune? The on-road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan in Pune is Rs 10,07,45,381.

What will be the RTO charges for Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Pune? The Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan will have RTO charges of Rs 20,50,000 in Pune.

What will be the Insurance charges for Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Pune? The insurance Charges for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan in Pune is Rs 36,94,881.

What is the detailed breakup of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Pune? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Pune: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 9,50,00,000, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 36,94,881, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in ##cityName## is Rs. 10,07,45,381.

What is the on-road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Top Model? Top model of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii is Rolls-Royce Sedan and the on road price in Pune is Rs. 10,07,45,381.

What is the on road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii? The on-road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Pune starts at Rs. 10,07,45,381 and goes upto Rs. 10,07,45,381. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.