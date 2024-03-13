Rolls-Royce unveils Ghost ‘Prism’ to celebrate 120 years history: Check details

In a tribute to its illustrious 120-year history, Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Ghost 'Prism,' a limited edition model that aims to epitomise luxury and exclusivity. Limited to just 120 examples, the Ghost 'Prism' features a host of cosmetic enhancements that set it apart from the standard model.

Rolls-Royce celebrates its 120th anniversary with the launch of the Ghost 'Prism,' a limited edition car that embodies elegance and exclusivity, limit

One of the most striking features of the Ghost 'Prism' is its custom paint finish, with customers able to choose from Rolls-Royce's extensive palette of three billion paint finishes. Once the exterior colour is selected, customers can further personalise their Ghost 'Prism' with one of four bespoke accent themes, including the Phoenix Red, Turchese, Mandarin and Forge Yellow. These accents are meticulously applied to sections of the lower bumper, brake callipers, and coach line, as part of a painstaking 16-hour hand-polish procedure.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Rolls-Royce New Ghost 6750 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr View Details Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII 6749.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 9.50 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Wraith 6592.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 5 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Dawn 6598.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 5.92 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Cullinan 6749.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 6.95 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Spectre 102 kWh 250 kmph 530 km ₹ 7.50 Cr Compare

Also Read : Rolls Royce unveils its third ultra luxury roadster, Arcadia. Check details

The Ghost 'Prism' boasts a rich mineral finish achieved through a meticulous 10-step painting process, further enhancing its sophisticated aesthetic. The hand-prepared Burnout brightwork adds a touch of elegance, while the traditional stainless steel wing mirrors, grille, and boot lid are resprayed in a smoked black-grey hue called 'Burnout,' adding a modern twist to the classic design, Rolls Royce stated.

Inside the Ghost 'Prism,' clients will find a cabin that exudes luxury and refinement. The 1,040 coloured 'stars' in the Bespoke Starlight Headliner, each individually placed in the leather canvas through perforated holes fill the cabin with a gentle glow. While no major interior changes are mentioned, the subtle flashes of personalised colour extend to the interior, further enhancing the overall luxurious feel of the cabin.

Anders Warming, director of design at Rolls-Royce, expressed the brand's commitment to meeting the desires of its clients, who often set global trends in fashion and luxury. He noted that the Ghost 'Prism's innovative use of dark, neutral tones with subtle bursts of colour aligns perfectly with contemporary luxury trends, solidifying its position as a timeless masterpiece.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost 'Prism' celebrates the brand's heritage and unwavering commitment to luxury and craftsmanship. With its limited production and exquisite design, the Ghost 'Prism' is one of the strong contenders to become a coveted collector's item for Rolls-Royce enthusiasts around the world.

First Published Date: