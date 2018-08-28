Best Rolls-Royce Cars

In India, there are 3 Rolls-Royce Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Spectre. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 6.95 Cr. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Rolls-Royce Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Rolls-Royce Phantom ₹ 8.99 - 29.2 Cr
Rolls-Royce Cullinan ₹ 6.95 Cr
Rolls-Royce Spectre ₹ 7.5 Cr

Popular Filters

Latest Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Cars
SUVs
SUVs
Electric Cars
Electric Cars
Luxury Cars
Luxury Cars
Cars under 20 Lakhs
Cars under 20 Lakhs
Automatic Cars
Automatic Cars
Sedan Cars
Sedan Cars
Hatchback Cars
Hatchback Cars

3 New Rolls-Royce Cars found

Sort By:

Rolls-Royce Phantom Front Left Side
1/19

Rolls-Royce Phantom

5.0
1
₹8.99 - 29.2 Cr
Engine
6749 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Front Left Side
1/16

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

4.5
2
₹6.95 Cr
Engine
6749 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Rolls-Royce Spectre Front Left Side
1/10

Rolls-Royce Spectre

₹7.5 Cr
Battery Capacity
102 kWh
Speed
250 kmph
Range
530 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Rollsroyce Cars

Brands

View more

Rolls-Royce Car Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City

User Reviews of Rollsroyce Cars in India

HomeNew CarsRolls-Royce Cars