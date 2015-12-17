



In 1971, Rolls-Royce was nationalised, and in 1973, Rolls-Royce Motors was formed as a separate entity from the aircraft and marine engine industries. Vickers bought Rolls-Royce in 1980 and sold the firm to Volkswagen in 1998. In 2003, a new agreement between Volkswagen and BMW went into effect, with Volkswagen keeping the Bentley name and BMW acquiring the Rolls-Royce name. Later that year, the Phantom became the first Rolls-Royce.



The Ghost is Rolls-newest Royce's model in India. It has a ZF 8-speed automated transmission and a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine (571PS/850Nm). Both Ghost trims can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour. It also comes with all-wheel drive.



first aviation engine, the Eagle, at the commencement of World War I. In the late 1920s, the company created the 'R' engine to power Britain's entry in the International Schneider Trophy seaplane competition. In 1931, Rolls-Royce purchased Bentley, which was suffering from the effects of the Great Depression. In 1953, it entered the civil aviation industry. The Comet, powered by Avon, was the first turbojet to cross the Atlantic, while the Boeing 707's Conway engine was the first turbofan to fly commercially in 1960.In 1971, Rolls-Royce was nationalised, and in 1973, Rolls-Royce Motors was formed as a separate entity from the aircraft and marine engine industries. Vickers bought Rolls-Royce in 1980 and sold the firm to Volkswagen in 1998. In 2003, a new agreement between Volkswagen and BMW went into effect, with Volkswagen keeping the Bentley name and BMW acquiring the Rolls-Royce name. Later that year, the Phantom became the first Rolls-Royce.The Ghost is Rolls-newest Royce's model in India. It has a ZF 8-speed automated transmission and a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine (571PS/850Nm). Both Ghost trims can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour. It also comes with all-wheel drive. Rolls-Royce Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Rolls-Royce Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Rolls-Royce Wraith ₹ 5 Cr Rolls-Royce New Ghost ₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr Rolls-Royce Dawn ₹ 5.92 Cr Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII ₹ 9.5 Cr Rolls-Royce Cullinan ₹ 6.95 Cr

...Read More

Read Less

Henry Royce's electrical and mechanical firm was founded in 1884. In 1904, Royce built his first car and introduced it to Charles Rolls, the owner of a car dealership. Rolls-Royce Limited, an automobile manufacturing corporation created in 1906, was formed by combining Royce's car-making expertise with Rolls' economic acumen.Royce created his