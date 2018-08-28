In India, there are 3 Rolls-Royce Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Spectre. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 6.95 Cr.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Rolls-Royce Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Rolls-Royce Phantom
|₹ 8.99 - 29.2 Cr
|Rolls-Royce Cullinan
|₹ 6.95 Cr
|Rolls-Royce Spectre
|₹ 7.5 Cr