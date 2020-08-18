Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Fabric Upholstery
Optional
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Hand Built In Goodwood Crafted To Perfection And Pure In Form, Black Badge Dawn Siers With Potential Revel In The Iersive Open Top Four Seat Drive, Or Unleash The Two Seater Spirit With The Black Badge Dawn Aero Cowling Tonneau Cover Indulge In Four Seater Exhilaration, Add The Black Badge Dawn Aero Cowling Tonneau Cover For Two Seater Athleticism, Or Draw The Roof Across In , Black Badge Dawn Combines Freedom Of Choice With Unparalleled Luxury And Acoustic Insulation To Achieve Deepest, Darkest Degrees Of Black, Rolls Royce Craftspeople Meticulously Apply Layer Upon Layer Of Primer, Followed By Specially Formulated Xirallic Paint And High Gloss Coatings The Cabin Is Transformed By A Darker Interpretation Of Luxury Featuring A Horseshoe Sweep Design, The Cabin Cocoons All Passengers In The Sumptuous Leather Set Into The Dashboard Is The Black Badge Clock, Its Hands Tipped In Orange To Provide A Subtle, But Potent Contrast To The Rest Of The Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
Front 255/45 R20; Rear 285/40 R20
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Carbon Fibre Composite Wheels Form A Halo Around The Self Righting Rolls Royce Emblem The Spirit Of Ecstasy, Now Black As The Shadows, Guides You Forth, Choose The Blackest Of Blacks, Or Realise Your Own Colourful Vision The Paintwork Is Intensified To Create A Richly Seductive Lustre, Elements Are Darkened To A Noir Like Tone Whilst Flashes Of Chrome Stand Out Along The Bodywork With A Matt And Gloss Black Two Tone Finish And Purposeful Black Shadow Lines, Its Exterior Is Unashamedly Powerful, Encased Within Is The Fine Detailing Of Woven Leather Door Panniers And Engraved Treadplates, Epitomising The Outstanding Finish Delivered By Black Badge
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
All
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes