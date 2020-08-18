Rolls-Royce Dawn

Rolls-royce Dawn (HT Auto photo)

₹ 7.3 to 7.85 Crs*

Mileage 9.8 kmpl
Engine 6,598 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Convertible (Petrol) BS VI, 6598 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.3 Crs

Black Badge (Petrol) BS VI, 6598 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.85 Crs

HT verdict on Dawn

The Dawn is claimed to be an entirely different car against other models present in the Rolls-Royce's lineup. It features a 2+2 seating setup with a convertible soft top and is claimed to share its underpinnings with the Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe.
