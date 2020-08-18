Additional Features

Hand Built In Goodwood Crafted To Perfection And Pure In Form, Black Badge Dawn Siers With Potential Revel In The Iersive Open Top Four Seat Drive, Or Unleash The Two Seater Spirit With The Black Badge Dawn Aero Cowling Tonneau Cover Indulge In Four Seater Exhilaration, Add The Black Badge Dawn Aero Cowling Tonneau Cover For Two Seater Athleticism, Or Draw The Roof Across In , Black Badge Dawn Combines Freedom Of Choice With Unparalleled Luxury And Acoustic Insulation To Achieve Deepest, Darkest Degrees Of Black, Rolls Royce Craftspeople Meticulously Apply Layer Upon Layer Of Primer, Followed By Specially Formulated Xirallic Paint And High Gloss Coatings The Cabin Is Transformed By A Darker Interpretation Of Luxury Featuring A Horseshoe Sweep Design, The Cabin Cocoons All Passengers In The Sumptuous Leather Set Into The Dashboard Is The Black Badge Clock, Its Hands Tipped In Orange To Provide A Subtle, But Potent Contrast To The Rest Of The Interior