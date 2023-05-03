What is the on-road price of Rolls-Royce Dawn in Mumbai? The Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible is priced on the road at Rs 6,35,81,663 in Mumbai.

What is the detailed breakup of Rolls-Royce Dawn in Mumbai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Rolls-Royce Dawn in Mumbai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,92,16,192, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 23,14,971, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Rolls-Royce Dawn in Mumbai as Rs. 6,35,81,663 .

What is the on road price of Rolls-Royce Dawn? Rolls-Royce Dawn on-road price in Mumbai starts at Rs. 6,35,81,663 and goes up to Rs. 6,35,81,663. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.