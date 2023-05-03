HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsRolls-RoyceDawnOn Road Price in Kolkata

Rolls-Royce Dawn On Road Price in Kolkata

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Rolls-Royce Dawn
1/4
Rolls-Royce Dawn
2/4
Rolls-Royce Dawn
3/4
Rolls-Royce Dawn
4/4
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.75 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Dawn Price in Kolkata

Rolls-Royce Dawn on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 6.75 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible₹ 6.75 Crore
...Read More

Rolls-Royce Dawn Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Convertible
₹6.75 Crore*On-Road Price
6598 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,92,16,192
RTO
59,75,619
Insurance
23,14,971
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
6,75,07,282
EMI@14,50,995/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Rolls-Royce Cars

    Rolls-Royce Dawn News

    Rolls-Royce has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Dawn model, its best-selling convertible luxury car.
    Rolls-Royce Dawn heads to dusk as carmaker's best-selling convertible hits end of road
    3 May 2023
    Tata Motors, the leader in the passenger EV segment in India with more than 90 per cent market share, has been one of the major EV makers to have helped in spike of electric vehicle sales in the country.
    India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early
    27 Jan 2023
    Ford Fiesta has been one of the bestsellers from the brand for quite long time.
    Hot-selling Ford Fiesta now drives into sunset amid EV dawn
    26 Oct 2022
    File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)
    Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how
    26 Jun 2022
    File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith&nbsp;
    Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
    27 Mar 2022
    View all
     Rolls-Royce Dawn News

    Rolls-Royce Videos

    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
    Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
    18 Aug 2020
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    View all
     

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Rolls-Royce Dawn FAQs

    The Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible is priced on the road at Rs 6,75,07,282 in Kolkata.
    The Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible will have RTO charges of Rs 59,75,619 in Kolkata.
    The insurance Charges for the Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible in Kolkata is Rs 23,14,971.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Rolls-Royce Dawn in Kolkata is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,92,16,192, RTO - Rs. 59,75,619, Insurance - Rs. 23,14,971, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Rolls-Royce Dawn in ##cityName## as Rs. 6,75,07,282 .
    Top model of Rolls-Royce Dawn is Rolls-Royce Convertible and the on road price in Kolkata is Rs. 6,75,07,282.
    Rolls-Royce Dawn on-road price in Kolkata starts at Rs. 6,75,07,282 and goes up to Rs. 6,75,07,282. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
    EMI for the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Dawn in Kolkata will be Rs. 13,68,804. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 CS

    BMW M4 CS

    1.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Tucson 2024

    Hyundai Tucson 2024

    30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details