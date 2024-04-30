Saved Articles

HT Auto

Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible

4 out of 5
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
6.75 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Rolls-Royce Dawn Key Specs
Engine6598 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Dawn specs and features

Dawn Convertible Latest Updates

Dawn is a 4 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of Dawn Convertible (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.75 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Convertible

  • Engine Type: 6.6L V12
  • Max Torque: 820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 82
  • BootSpace: 295
    ...Read More

    Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible Price

    Convertible
    ₹6.75 Crore*On-Road Price
    6598 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,92,16,192
    RTO
    59,75,619
    Insurance
    23,14,971
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,75,07,282
    EMI@14,50,995/mo
    Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    6.6L V12
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    Yes
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent, pneumatic, multi-link
    Front Suspension
    Independent, pneumatic, double wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 40 R20
    Length
    5285
    Wheelbase
    3112
    Kerb Weight
    2608
    Height
    1502
    Width
    1947
    Bootspace
    295
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    82
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    8 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible EMI
    EMI13,05,895 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,07,56,553
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,07,56,553
    Interest Amount
    1,75,97,165
    Payable Amount
    7,83,53,718

