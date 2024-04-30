Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|6598 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Dawn is a 4 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of Dawn Convertible (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.75 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Convertible
Dawn is a 4 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of Dawn Convertible (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.75 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Convertible is 82 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price