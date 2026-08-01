BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Cabin

The cabin has seen an overhaul with a more tech-savvy interior. The car gets the new BMW Curved Display comprising two screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The new unit runs OS9 that brings a host of connectivity features as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates. The dashboard layout is nicer, especially with elements like the hand-stitched M colours, while the new steering wheel is well-positioned for a sporty feel.

The fit and finish is good with plenty of soft-touch surfaces, while the plastics feel sturdy all across. There’s a new gear selector instead of the conventional gear-shift knob, and the centre console also houses the wireless charging pad. The seats are now upholstered in “Veganza Leather,” BMW-speak for vegan leather, in a bid to push for a more sustainable cabin.

That said, what BMW has managed best is the overall comfort in the cabin. The wheelbase remains unchanged but you do get the new front seats that are more comfortable. The carmaker tells us the seats are borrowed from the X1 SUV, which allow for better support overall, and certainly feel better cushioned over the previous version. You still get extended under-thigh support, but the overall experience is a lot comfier with the new seats.

The rear seat experience though could’ve been better. And the compact proportions play a spoilsport. Ingress and egress takes some effort, while the headroom is a luxury due to the receding roofline design. You sit in a knees-up position in the rear seat, and the space is best for two average-sized adults. The third is a bit of a squeeze.

The 2 Series GC gets plenty of small storage spaces across the cabin, including cupholders in the centre console. The boot capacity is decent at 430 litres, more than enough to accommodate luggage for a small road trip.