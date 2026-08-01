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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]

₹44.4 - 47.4 Lakhs*
4.7
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1995 - 1998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.82 - 18.64 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    177 - 188 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    430 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    280 - 400 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1505 kg
View All 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] SpecsView specs icon

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Variants

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] price starts at ₹ 44.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 47.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] comes in 5 variants. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]'s top variant is 220d M Sport.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
5 Variants Available
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport
₹44.4 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] M Performance Edition
₹46 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport Pro
₹46.4 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2025
The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launches in India, featuring updated design, advanced tech, and a mild-hybrid engine.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jul 2025
BMW launches the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India, featuring updated design, advanced tech, and strong competition to Mercedes-Benz A-Class.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2025
The second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe enhances style, comfort, and handling while sacrificing some engine power.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2025
BMW is developing the i2 electric sedan, set to debut by 2030, replacing the 2 Series and focusing on spaciousness.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2025
BMW will launch the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe in mid-2025, featuring a sporty design and enhanced powertrain.Read Full Story
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe turned out to be a fairly successful model since it went on sale in India in 2020. A stylish exterior, powerful engine, and the quintessential Bavarian luxury, endured buyers moving up in the ‘ladder of life’ found this attractive enough as their first luxury offering. With the second generation, BMW has doubled down on the strong attributes of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, while improving on some of its shortcomings. Can it still be your gateway to the luxury segment? We headed to Chennai to take the second-gen BMW 2 Series GC for a spin and find the answer to that question.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Still Stylish?

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The flamboyant styling has played a strong part in the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s popularity, and the designers have worked harder to drive that forward. The new shark nose grille sits slightly lower and is illuminated, catching your attention with a more understated look. I do like the illumination that’s less “in your face” when compared to the bigger Beamers. The bumpers have been revised with new vertical air intake on the sides, while the restyled headlamp cluster now comes with adaptive LED lights. The vertical LED DRLs bring a new signature element for a more distinctive appearance.

The frameless doors have been carried over, and exude panache, while the Hofmeister kink has been redesigned with the embossed “2” branding. The shoulder area looks leaner for a more balanced look, despite the extended length. Speaking of which, the new 2 Series GC has grown by 20 mm in length, and is now taller by 25 mm. The wheelbase remains the same at 2,670 mm.

At the rear, the car gets redesigned taillights with C-shaped elements for a sharp look and makes for a wider stance. There’s the new badging, and the overall hunkered-down rear gives the 2 Series Gran Coupe its stunning appeal.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Improved Ground Clearance

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Taking feedback into consideration, the ground clearance has improved by 19 mm, while the redesigned bumpers have also improved the approach and departure angles. The approach is now higher at 15.4 degrees, up from 11 degrees on the predecessor. The departure angle has moved up to 22.1 degrees, up by 4 degrees over the older model. This is also helped by the new and larger 18-inch M alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. The tyres are also wider aiming to improve overall handling, while the bigger wheels help reduce the chances of scraping the car’s underbelly.

The cabin gets the new BMW Curved Display with OS9. It also gets new and comfier front seats from the X1
The cabin gets the new BMW Curved Display with OS9. It also gets new and comfier front seats from the X1

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Cabin

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The cabin has seen an overhaul with a more tech-savvy interior. The car gets the new BMW Curved Display comprising two screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The new unit runs OS9 that brings a host of connectivity features as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates. The dashboard layout is nicer, especially with elements like the hand-stitched M colours, while the new steering wheel is well-positioned for a sporty feel.

The fit and finish is good with plenty of soft-touch surfaces, while the plastics feel sturdy all across. There’s a new gear selector instead of the conventional gear-shift knob, and the centre console also houses the wireless charging pad. The seats are now upholstered in “Veganza Leather,” BMW-speak for vegan leather, in a bid to push for a more sustainable cabin.

That said, what BMW has managed best is the overall comfort in the cabin. The wheelbase remains unchanged but you do get the new front seats that are more comfortable. The carmaker tells us the seats are borrowed from the X1 SUV, which allow for better support overall, and certainly feel better cushioned over the previous version. You still get extended under-thigh support, but the overall experience is a lot comfier with the new seats.

The rear seat experience though could’ve been better. And the compact proportions play a spoilsport. Ingress and egress takes some effort, while the headroom is a luxury due to the receding roofline design. You sit in a knees-up position in the rear seat, and the space is best for two average-sized adults. The third is a bit of a squeeze.

The 2 Series GC gets plenty of small storage spaces across the cabin, including cupholders in the centre console. The boot capacity is decent at 430 litres, more than enough to accommodate luggage for a small road trip.

The feature stack is extensive on the new 2 Series GC with a host of connectivity options and a new interior camera
The feature stack is extensive on the new 2 Series GC with a host of connectivity options and a new interior camera

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Feature Stack

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The feature stack is extensive and packs a Harman Kardon sound system, Parking assist, a head-up display with an augmented view, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, illuminated scuff plates, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS comprising driver aids such as front-collision warning, Blind Spot monitor, cruise control with braking function, manual Speed Limit Assist, emergency steering intervention, Lane Departure Warning, and more.

The sedan gets a digital key card that allows up to four users to access the car without the need for a physical key.

The new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol makes lesser power than the predecessor’s 2.0-litre mill. The car makes up for in handling, what it loses on outright performance
The new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol makes lesser power than the predecessor’s 2.0-litre mill. The car makes up for in handling, what it loses on outright performance

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Performance

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The engine has seen a downgrade in the new 2 Series Gran Coupe. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol has been swapped for a more mindful 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 154 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. Power is down by 20 bhp, while torque has dropped by 50 Nm. The deficit is evident in the timings with 0-100 km coming up in 8.6 seconds, instead of 7.1 seconds on the predecessor. The top speed is a decent 230 kmph.

Behind the wheel, outright power or the lack of it, feels evident. Straightline performance is slower, but what the car loses in bhp, it makes up in handling. The wider tyres and the reworked suspension have helped make the new 2 a lot more agile. Lateral movement is sharper and the car feels more fun around the corners, able to carry higher speeds. We didn’t have a lot of corners to throw it around but the car certainly felt confident on the ones we did. The steering feedback is equally good and while it’s not direct, it weighs up nicely at high speeds giving you good control.

BMW is compensating for the lack of power with a Boost mode that artificially adds an extra 20 bhp via the 12-volt mild-hybrid system. The Boost function can be activated by holding down the left paddle-shifter, providing a small boost in power for 10 seconds.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Ride Quality & Braking

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The ride quality has seen a considerable improvement over the previous model thanks to the reworked suspension setup with new dampers and an improved front axle. This, along with the bigger wheels and tubeless tyres, makes for a more pliant ride. It’s still firm but not uncomfortable by any length. In fact, this 2 Series GC is more apt to tackle our roads without putting the occupants in discomfort. Braking is more responsive than before with the new Integrated braking system and wheel slip limitation. The car gets discs on all four wheels but the bite could come in a little early.

For about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh, you could get yet another SUV or opt for the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, which certainly has more character
For about 50 lakh, you could get yet another SUV or opt for the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, which certainly has more character

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Verdict

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What the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe loses on power, it makes up for in handling, style, and a tech-friendly cabin. For about 50 lakh (ex-showroom), you can have yet another SUV, offering more real estate for the money. Or you can have the 2 Series GC. The difference though is that the Gran Coupe feels more personal, an extension of your personality. Just what you need to stand out from the crowd.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Image 1
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Image 2
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Image 3
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Image 4
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Image 6

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.7Features
5Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe impresses with its stylish design and premium interior, though rear space is limited and the ride can be firm. It's well-suited for those seeking luxury in a compact package.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSporty exterior design
  • check circle iconPremium cabin with high-quality materials
  • check circle iconPunchy 2.0L turbocharged engine
  • check circle iconDecent fuel mileage
  • check circle iconStylish and tech-loaded features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconCramped rear seating
  • warning iconFirm ride on rough roads
  • warning iconLess engaging than traditional BMWs
  • warning iconFront-wheel drive may not appeal to all
  • warning iconGrille design is divisive

User Reviews

"My BMW 2GC ? Style Meets Power"
Owning the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been a thrilling experience. It?s not just a car?it?s a statement of style, performance, and everyday luxury. The sleek coupe design turns heads, while the interior feels premium and driver-focused. I drive the 220i M Sport, and its 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine delivers smooth, powerful acceleration with great handling. Even though it?s front-wheel drive, the drive feels confident and sporty?true to BMW?s DNA. The iDrive system, digital cockpit, ambient lighting, and sunroof make every ride feel special. Space in the rear is a bit tight, but perfect for my needs. Mileage is around 12?14 km/l, which is decent for a luxury petrol car. Overall, the 2 Series GC gives me the full BMW experience in a compact, stylish, and tech-loaded package. I look forward to every drive?it?s a car I truly enjoy owning.
By: Uttam Doley (Jul 16, 2025)
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Perfect Highway car with beast looks
Its looks are amazing and the styling is really good. The mileage is quite decent for this price range. I absolutely love this car
By: Vansh Pimpalshende (Jun 13, 2025)
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BMW 2 Series: Stylish Luxury Redefined
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is an exciting yet practical entry into BMW?s luxury lineup. The exterior looks sharp and sporty, especially with its sloping roofline, though the front grille design might not be to everyone's taste. Inside, the cabin feels premium, with a well-laid-out dashboard and high-quality materials, but the rear seats are a bit cramped, making it less ideal for long drives with passengers. The 2.0L turbocharged engine is punchy, delivering quick acceleration and responsive handling. The steering feels light, making it easy to maneuver in the city, but it lacks the traditional BMW rear-wheel-drive thrill. The ride is firm, so you feel bumps on rough roads. Overall, it?s a great choice for those wanting a stylish, compact luxury car, but not the most spacious or engaging BMW to drive.
By: Faiz (Jan 30, 2025)
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Related News

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2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Check out 5 key highlights of the new luxury coupe
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 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Related News

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power177-188 bhp
Body TypeConvertible
AirbagsYes
Max Torque280-400 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage18.64 kmpl
Engine1995 - 1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] specs and features

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Mileage

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]'s petrol variant is 14.82 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport comes with a 50 l...

itres fuel tank.

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Select Variant:
220i M Sport
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
14.82 kmpl

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