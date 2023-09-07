BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched in India at 46 lakh

BMW India has launched the 220i M Performance Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹46 lakh ex-showroom before any options and will be available in limited numbers. It will be locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW, BMW India, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is available exclusively in the Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster I Black.

Being a Performance Edition, several exterior elements are finished in Cerium Grey. For instance, the front grille, fog lamp inserts and the outside rearview mirrors. There are M performance stickers as well. BMW has also retweaked the light element and there are full LED tail lamps.

The interior also gets a few upgrades. It now comes with a gear-selector finished in Alcantara. There are M Performance door projectors and M Performance door pin. The sport seats come with electric adjustment and memory function. The boot space measures a generous 430 litre. It can be further expanded because the rear seats can be folded in a 40/20/40 split. There is ambient lighting with six dimmable designs.

In terms of features, there is BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a 0.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The driver also gets a heads-up display. There is also a virtual assistant and BMW Gesture Control on offer. The car features the HiFi loudspeaker system, a parking assistant with rearview camera and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powering the 220i M Performance Edition is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 173 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

