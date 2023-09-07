HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition Launched In India At 46 Lakh

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched in India at 46 lakh

BMW India has launched the 220i M Performance Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at 46 lakh ex-showroom before any options and will be available in limited numbers. It will be locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW, BMW India, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is available exclusively in the Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster I Black.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 13:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition will be sold only with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition will be sold only with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Being a Performance Edition, several exterior elements are finished in Cerium Grey. For instance, the front grille, fog lamp inserts and the outside rearview mirrors. There are M performance stickers as well. BMW has also retweaked the light element and there are full LED tail lamps.

The interior also gets a few upgrades. It now comes with a gear-selector finished in Alcantara. There are M Performance door projectors and M Performance door pin. The sport seats come with electric adjustment and memory function. The boot space measures a generous 430 litre. It can be further expanded because the rear seats can be folded in a 40/20/40 split. There is ambient lighting with six dimmable designs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
₹ 40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of features, there is BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a 0.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The driver also gets a heads-up display. There is also a virtual assistant and BMW Gesture Control on offer. The car features the HiFi loudspeaker system, a parking assistant with rearview camera and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also Read : BMW unveils Vision Neue Klasse concept, a minimalist EV previewing future design

Powering the 220i M Performance Edition is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 173 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2023, 13:10 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
54% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,379 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Star toy Presents Turbo Maxx Power Saver Gold Electricity Saving Device (ISI) 40% Save Upto Electricity – Pack of 1 (Multicolor)
Rs. 300 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.