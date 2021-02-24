Home > Bmw > 3seriesgranlimousine

Bmw 3-series-gran-limousine

Select City
Bmw 3-series-gran-limousine (HT Auto photo)

₹ 51.5 to 53.9 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 15.3 to 19.62 kmpl
Engine 1,995 to 1,998 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 8 gears, manual override & paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,04,423*
Calculate EMI

BMW 3-series-gran-limousine Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li Luxury Line

₹ 51.5 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
903 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.3 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring-strut axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingsconstruction
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17
Length
4819 mm
Wheelbase
2961 mm
Height
1441 mm
Width
1827 mm
Bootspace
480 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres
3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld Luxury Line

₹ 52.5 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Get On-Road Price
3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport First Edition

₹ 53.9 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Get On-Road Price

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue