Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Dual Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Split Rear Seat 40:20:40 split

Driver Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support

Interior Colours Fine-Wood Trim Oak Grain

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat Full

Head-rests Front & Rear

Front Seatback Pockets Yes