In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW 5 Series [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs 5 Series [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series gran limousine
|5 series [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4