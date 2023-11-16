HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N First Look: Performance, Powered By Electric

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the 2025 Ioniq 5 N electric SUV with N Line badging as a much more powerful avatar than its standard version. Hyundai has also added fake sounds to make it feel like an ICE vehicle made for the tracks. Here is a quick look at its highlights.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹ 44.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC40 Recharge
₹ 55.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9 Concept
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 N Hyundai Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
Portronics Clamp M3 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.