Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
Hyundai Motor has unveiled the 2025 Ioniq 5 N electric SUV with N Line badging as a much more powerful avatar than its standard version. Hyundai has also added fake sounds to make it feel like an ICE vehicle made for the tracks. Here is a quick look at its highlights.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
UPCOMING
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now