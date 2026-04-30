Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Key Specs
- Speed185 kmph
- Range631 km
- Charging6.9 hrs
- Battery Capacity72.6 kWh
- Boot Space531 litres
- Max Motor Performance215 bhp, 350 Nm
- Motor Power160 kW
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Rs. 46.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|6
|163 mm
|531 litres
|4635 mm
|1890 mm
|1625 mm
|5.9 metres
|7.6 seconds
|631 km
|6 Hours 55 Minutes
|160 kW
|215 bhp, 350 Nm
|BMW iX1 LWB
|Rs. 49 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|8
|-
|490 litres
|4616 mm
|-
|-
|-
|8.6 seconds
|531 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|230 kW
|204 bhp, 250 Nm
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]VSiX1 LWB
|Volvo EX30
|Rs. 41 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|6
|-
|318 litres
|4233 mm
|1838 mm
|1550 mm
|5.5 metres
|5.3 seconds
|480 km
|8 Hours
|-
|272 bhp, 343 Nm
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]VSEX30
|BYD Sealion 7
|Rs. 49.4 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|11
|-
|500 litres
|4830 mm
|1925 mm
|1620 mm
|5.85 meters
|4.5 seconds
|542 km
|8 Hours
|230 kW
|523 bhp, 690 Nm
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]VSSealion 7
|Volvo EX40
|Rs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|419 litres
|4440 mm
|1863 mm
|1647 mm
|-
|7.3 seconds
|475 km
|7 hours
|-
|238 bhp, 420 Nm
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]VSEX40
|Tesla Model Y
|Rs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|169 mm
|447 L
|4790 mm
|1982 mm
|1624 mm
|-
|-
|681 km
|-
|-
|-
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]VSModel Y
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|160 kW
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|Max Torque
|350 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Max Motor Performance
|215 bhp, 350 Nm
|Range
|631 km
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes
|Max Speed
|185 kmph
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