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HYUNDAI Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]

₹46.05 Lakhs*
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Alternatives

BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]vsiX1 LWB
Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

41 Lakhs
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]vsEX30
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

49.4 - 54.9 Lakhs
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]vsSealion 7
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]vsEX40
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 61.99 Lakhs
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]vsModel Y
BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]vsAtto 3

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    185 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    631 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.9 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    72.6 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    531 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    215 bhp, 350 Nm
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    160 kW
View All Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Videos

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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Variants

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] price starts at ₹ 46.05 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD
₹46.05 Lakhs*
72.6 kWh
185 kmph
631 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
Hyundai is set to launch the facelifted Ioniq 5 EV in India on June 5, featuring design updates, improved battery range, and enhanced safety.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Apr 2026
Hyundai unveils teaser images of two new concept EVs, Earth and Venus, showcasing a cleaner, minimalist design shift.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris excels in fuel efficiency and features, followed by strong competitors like the City Hybrid and Toyota Innova Hycross.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Feb 2026
Hyundai unveils the Ioniq 6 N in Canada, combining electrified performance with everyday usability, enhancing their N Brand strategy.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Dec 2025
Upcoming EVs in India for 2026 include Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, VinFast Limo Green, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Tata Avinya.Read Full Story

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Visual Comparison

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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] image
Rs. 46.05 LakhsOnwards-SUV6163 mm531 litres4635 mm1890 mm1625 mm5.9 metres7.6 seconds631 km6 Hours 55 Minutes160 kW215 bhp, 350 Nm
BMW iX1 LWBBMW iX1 LWB imageRs. 49 LakhsOnwards
4.781
SUV8-490 litres4616 mm---8.6 seconds531 km6 Hours 30 Minutes230 kW204 bhp, 250 NmIoniq 5 [2023-2026]VSiX1 LWB
Volvo EX30Volvo EX30 imageRs. 41 LakhsOnwards-SUV6-318 litres4233 mm1838 mm1550 mm5.5 metres5.3 seconds480 km8 Hours-272 bhp, 343 NmIoniq 5 [2023-2026]VSEX30
BYD Sealion 7BYD Sealion 7 imageRs. 49.4 LakhsOnwards
5.042
SUV11-500 litres4830 mm1925 mm1620 mm5.85 meters4.5 seconds542 km8 Hours230 kW523 bhp, 690 NmIoniq 5 [2023-2026]VSSealion 7
Volvo EX40Volvo EX40 imageRs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards-SUV7-419 litres4440 mm1863 mm1647 mm-7.3 seconds475 km7 hours-238 bhp, 420 NmIoniq 5 [2023-2026]VSEX40
Tesla Model YTesla Model Y imageRs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
4.31
SUV-169 mm447 L4790 mm1982 mm1624 mm--681 km---Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]VSModel Y

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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Images

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Image 1
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Image 2
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Image 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Image 6

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Colours

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Gravity Gold Matte
Midnight Black Pearl
Optic White
Titan Grey
Gravity gold matte

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Related News

The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW iX1 LWB take different routes to premium electric mobility.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price, features and specs compared
30 Apr 2026
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift would come with minimal, yet meaningful updates on the exterior as the global model suggests.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift set for India launch soon. Key changes to expect
28 Apr 2026
The EX30 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39.99 lakh ex-showroom for early bookings made before October 19, 2025, rising to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41 lakh thereafter. By comparison, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46 lakh
Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which premium EV makes more sense
26 Sept 2025
Over the course of 666,255 km, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 customer had to replace the battery once at approximately 580,000 kilometers (Photo is representational)
This Hyundai Ioniq 5 drove 666,000 Km in 3.5 years. Here’s what happened along the way
31 Mar 2025
BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV competes with rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric should be your best bet?
19 Feb 2025
View all
 Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Related News

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power160 kW
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity72.6 kWh
Max Torque350 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance215 bhp, 350 Nm
Range631 km
Charging Time6 Hours 55 Minutes
Max Speed185 kmph
View all Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] specs and features

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