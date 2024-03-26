HT Auto
Over 2.60 lakh Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs sold worldwide. How many in India?

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 13:24 PM
  • Hyundai reveals sales data for Ioniq 5 in the 24 countries where the EV is offered.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has landed in India and stands as the second EV from the Koreans here - after Kona, as well as the flagship model. We briefly drove the Ioniq 5 in Goa recently to find out more.
Ioniq 5 is built on an all-new e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for EVs. In this sense alone - among others, the Ioniq 5 is vastly and entirely different from Kona.
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.
The Ioniq 5 has a simplistic body design that still is quite modern. The generous use of LED lights, the 20-inch alloys, the massive 3,000 mm wheelbase all help the EV stand out among its siblings.
The Ioniq 5 also gets flush-door handles and Z-shaped character lines on the side body. It is available in three body colour options - Gold, White and Black.
The cabin of the Ioniq 5 makes use of sustainable materials and has a light colour theme. While it does appear upmarket, maintaining it in Indian conditions may be a tough ask.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It gets eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and has a flat floorbed. The center section between the two front seats can slide back and forth.
There is acres of space for passengers at the back with even tall occupants finding enough options. All seats inside the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted electronically. The back seats feature manual recline. While the front seats get both cooling and heating functionality, only heating is available for passengers at the back.
Among the feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Vehicle-2-Load technology which refers to a point from where one can power small home appliances like TVs and microwave.
On the move, the Ioniq 5 has a steady and stable character. The steering has a decent amount of heft and the suspension too is done right. The braking could have done with more bite but the regenerative braking levels are spot on.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in three exterior colour options in India - Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White and Midnight Black Pearl. It has a claimed range of around 630 kms per charge.
Hyundai has built its electric vehicle (EV) dreams around several battery-powered models but while the portfolio gradually expands, the limelight for now remains on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The company recently announced that it has sold 2.62 lakh units of the Ioniq 5 across as many as 24 markets in the world.

Any comparisons to Tesla or BYD would be rather unfair at this point. But while the two market leaders in the electric car ecosystem may command a significantly larger customer base, Hyundai has made noticeable progress. And a bulk of the credit goes to Ioniq 5. The crossover SUV has been in production since 2021 and over the past three years, has made its way to several countries.

There is little surprise that as per official company data, the most number of Hyundai Ioniq 5 units have been sold in the home market of South Korea - 66.938. The United States is a very close second at 66,481 units. Germany has 33,731 units of the EV. The remaining players have seen fairly - and comparatively - low sales but that could be owing to various factors like launch timeline, pricing and level of competition. In the UK, there are around 14,400 units, followed by Canada (11,526), Norway (10,462), Indonesia (9,307), The Netherlands (6,284), France (5,472), Israel (5,104) and Switzerland (4,301).

India is an enormous market for Hyundai but the overall EV space here is still quite small. The Ioniq 5 touched down on Indian shores in 2023 after a showcase at the Indian Auto Expo in January. The EV comes is locally-assembled and comes in one, two-wheel-drive variant. At launch, it carried an introductory price of 44.95 lakh and is currently at 46.05 lakh (before taxes). According to company data, 1,389 units of the EV model have been sold to Indian customers so far, with the key milestone of 1,000 units coming up in November. The EV is also available in countries like Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Australia, Spain, New Zealand, Portugal, Taiwan and Japan.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 13:22 PM IST
