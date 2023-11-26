Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV sales cross 1,000 units in India

Launched at the 2023 Auto Expo in January this year, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV arrived amidst much fanfare and over 1,000 units have been sold so far. Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India recently confirmed the development, while announcing its new Smart Care Clinic customer connect program . The company hit the new sales milestone about five months after it clocked 500 retail sales of the flagship electric offering. Priced at ₹45.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Ioniq 5 EV is locally assembled in the country.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is the automaker’s second electric offering in India after the Kona Electric SUV. It also marks the carmaker’s foray into the luxury segment competing with compact luxury SUVs in the same price bracket. The Ioniq 5 is based on the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP platform shared with the Kia EV6. The electric SUV gets a standout design language coupled with a luxurious cabin. The Hyundai offering is also more competitively priced compared to its Kia-badged sibling, which has helped the sales numbers surge.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a spacious cabin while keeping the luxury quotient high with dual screens, ventilated seats, and more

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 also comes loaded to the gills on the feature front with two 12.3-inch screens for the instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a voice assistant, powered tailgate, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, Vehicle-2-Load (V2L) function and more. Furthermore, the electric SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Engine Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, and Level-2 ADAS.

Power on the Ioniq 5 EV comes from the rear axle-mounted PMS motor tuned for 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 185 kmph. India gets the 72.6 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 631 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge, while the charging time stands at 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes via a 350 kW DC charger.

Hyundai also unveiled the Ioniq 5 N globally earlier this year and it'll be interesting to see if the standard version's popularity in India prompts Hyundai to bring the performance version in the future.

