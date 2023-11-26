HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Suv Sales Cross 1,000 Units In India

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV sales cross 1,000 units in India

Launched at the 2023 Auto Expo in January this year, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV arrived amidst much fanfare and over 1,000 units have been sold so far. Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India recently confirmed the development, while announcing its new Smart Care Clinic customer connect program. The company hit the new sales milestone about five months after it clocked 500 retail sales of the flagship electric offering. Priced at 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Ioniq 5 EV is locally assembled in the country.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in January this year and the locally assembled electric SUV sales have now crossed the 1,000 mark
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in January this year and the locally assembled electric SUV sales have now crossed the 1,000 mark

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is the automaker’s second electric offering in India after the Kona Electric SUV. It also marks the carmaker’s foray into the luxury segment competing with compact luxury SUVs in the same price bracket. The Ioniq 5 is based on the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP platform shared with the Kia EV6. The electric SUV gets a standout design language coupled with a luxurious cabin. The Hyundai offering is also more competitively priced compared to its Kia-badged sibling, which has helped the sales numbers surge.

Also Read : Hyundai delivers 500 Ioniq 5 electric SUVs in India in 5 months since launch

Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a spacious cabin while keeping the luxury quotient high with dual screens, ventilated seats, and more
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a spacious cabin while keeping the luxury quotient high with dual screens, ventilated seats, and more

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 also comes loaded to the gills on the feature front with two 12.3-inch screens for the instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a voice assistant, powered tailgate, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, Vehicle-2-Load (V2L) function and more. Furthermore, the electric SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Engine Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, and Level-2 ADAS.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹ 44.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Power on the Ioniq 5 EV comes from the rear axle-mounted PMS motor tuned for 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 185 kmph. India gets the 72.6 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 631 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge, while the charging time stands at 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes via a 350 kW DC charger.

Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

Hyundai also unveiled the Ioniq 5 N globally earlier this year and it'll be interesting to see if the standard version's popularity in India prompts Hyundai to bring the performance version in the future.

First Published Date: 26 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 308 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.